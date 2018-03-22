In ‘Hunchback,’ Mid-Columbia Musical Theatre tells story of love, acceptance

Most people have something that makes them feel different. Like an “other,” an outcast.
But Mid-Columbia Musical Theatre’s latest production celebrates how those differences can make us special.
“The Hunchback of Notre Dame” opens tonight and runs through Sunday at Hanford High School in Richland.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday.
The musical tells the story of Quasimodo, a Notre Dame bell-ringer who dreams of finding acceptance in the outside world despite his physical deformity.
Paul Nelson takes on the starring role.
“As the character of Quasi develops, we slowly get to see him coming out of his shell, recognizing it’s OK to be different and we can love each other for our differences,” Nelson said in a statement.
Scott Whitemarsh, Claire Dann and Hyrum Jarvis also play key roles in the show, which is based on the novel by Victor Hugo and includes songs from the Disney animated classic, plus new tunes by award-winning composers Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz.
Deb Donahoe and Peggy Painter are directing, and Mary Dann is vocal director.
“Hunchback” touches on humanity’s dark side, said Whitemarsh, who plays Quasi’s caretaker, Dom Claude Frollo.
“But, oddly enough, you still come away feeling you learned good and positive lessons from this show,” Whitemarsh said in a statement. “Everyone is passionate, and I think this show demonstrates that you can use that passion for good — helping others, accepting others, spreading a good message. Or you can use that passion to let it corrupt you and see the worst in others if you so choose.”
Tickets start at $15 for general admission, $13 for seniors and $10 for students. They’re available at mcmt.show and the door.
