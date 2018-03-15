Native American film ‘Neither Wolf Nor Dog’ opens Friday in Richland

The indie film “Neither Wolf Nor Dog” opens Friday at the Fairchild Cinemas Queensgate 12 theater in Richland. Showtimes are 11:35 a.m. and 4:45 p.m.
Distributed by Inyo Entertainment, the film is based on the novel by Kent Nerburn. It centers on a white writer who’s drawn into the world of a Native American elder named Dan.
The film features a performance by the late Dave Bald Eagle, a Lakota elder, World War II veteran and actor who worked on projects such as “Dances with Wolves.”
Christopher Sweeney, a Washington native, also stars.
