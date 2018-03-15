Dave Bald Eagle, left, stars in ‘Neither Wolf Nor Dog,’ along with Christopher Sweeney, back seat, and Richard Ray Whitman.
Arts & Entertainment

Native American film ‘Neither Wolf Nor Dog’ opens Friday in Richland

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

March 15, 2018 04:34 PM

The indie film “Neither Wolf Nor Dog” opens Friday at the Fairchild Cinemas Queensgate 12 theater in Richland. Showtimes are 11:35 a.m. and 4:45 p.m.

Distributed by Inyo Entertainment, the film is based on the novel by Kent Nerburn. It centers on a white writer who’s drawn into the world of a Native American elder named Dan.

The film features a performance by the late Dave Bald Eagle, a Lakota elder, World War II veteran and actor who worked on projects such as “Dances with Wolves.”

Christopher Sweeney, a Washington native, also stars.

