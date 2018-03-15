Tri-City things to do for March 16-25

Did you know you can search our online calendar?
fri | March 16
Comedy
Brian Regan, 8 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $35.50-$49.50.
Gabriel Rutledge, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-438-7850.
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-3:45 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. $7. Dance or listen to your favorite music by the Easy Swing Dance Band. Call 509-946-5385.
Mid-Columbia Ballet: ‘The Jungle Book’ & More, 7-9 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland. Tickets: $21 adults; $11 seniors, students and children. Presenting the story ballet “Jungle Book” and an act of contemporary ballets featuring Chiawana High School’s Mariachi Halcón del Río. Call 509-946-5417.
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Two Small Pieces of Glass: The Amazing Telescope”, 7 p.m., and “Fractal Explorations”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Custer’s Arts & Crafts Show, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., TRAC Center, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Tickets: $7 adults; free for 12 and under. More than 150 artisans from across the Northwest.
Music
‘The Phat Pack’, 7-8:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $55-$50 Reserved Seating. Four Broadway stars join together to perform some of the best music of Broadway, while sharing their personal stories from their individual journeys in this intimate, funny, and entertaining evening. Call 509-529-6500.
Nightlife
Ball Bag w/Guardians of Virginity, Quirky Rock Music, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Talena Bricker, Acoustic, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
‘And The Winner Is’, 8-10 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 Adults; $12 student, military, and seniors (over 65). Call 509-460-1246.
Chiawana Stage Company: ‘Clue’, 7 p.m., Chiawana High School, 8125 W. Argent Road, Pasco. Tickets: $10 in advanced; $12 at the door. Call 509-543-6786 ext. 5605.
Pasco Players: ‘Stand and Deliver’, 7 p.m., Pasco High School, 1108 N. 10th Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $8 adults, $6 students.
Southridge High School Theatre Arts: ‘Snow White’, 7 p.m., Southridge High School, 3320 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $8 adults, $6 students & seniors. Call 509-222-7200.
sat | March 17
Comedy
Gabriel Rutledge, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-438-7850.
Dance
Mid-Columbia Ballet: ‘The Jungle Book’ & More, 1-3 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland. Tickets: $21 adults; $11 seniors, students and children. Presenting the story ballet “Jungle Book” and an act of contemporary ballets featuring Chiawana High School’s Mariachi Halcón del Río. Call 509-946-5417.
Film
Planetarium shows, “My House Has Stars”, 2 p.m., and “Kaluoka’hina: the Enchanted Reef”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Benton City Mayor’s Ball, 6-9 p.m., St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Church, 1000 Horne Rd., Benton City. Tickets: $18 in advance; $25 at the door. Featuring the Tri-City Tappers, plus heavy hors d’oeuvres and a no-host bar.
Bunny Hop Event, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Columbia Center Mall, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick. Arts and crafts and Disney Junior activities. A mall scavenger hunt, face painting and more.
Custer’s Arts & Crafts Show, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., TRAC Center, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Tickets: $7 adults; free for 12 and under. More than 150 artisans from across the Northwest.
Shamrock Shakedown: Downtown Kennewick Pub Crawl, 4-8 p.m., Parkade Bar and Grill, 207 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick. Tickets: $10. Call 509-586-6006.
Music
Bryan Bowers, 7:30-10 p.m., Community Unitarian Universalist Church, 2819 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Tickets: $14 general; $12 seniors,student, members. Call 509-946-6735.
Nightlife
Jeff Peterson, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Mezzo Thai Fusion, 110 Gage Blvd., Richland. Free. Jazz. Call 509-491-3400.
Hillstomp /w JFKFC, Punkabilly from Portland, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Trillium 239, String Trio, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Tupelo Joe, 7-10 p.m., 3 Eyed Fish Wine Bar, 1970 Keene Rd., Richland. Call 509-539-7271.
Mary Fahl, 7-9 p.m., Brewminatti, 713 6th St., Prosser. Tickets: $25. Call 509-786-2269.
Sports
Spokane Chiefs at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$24.
Theater
‘And The Winner Is’, 8-10 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: Adults $15; Student, Military, and Seniors (over 65) $12. Call 509-460-1246.
Pasco Players: ‘Stand and Deliver’, 7 p.m., Pasco High School, 1108 N. 10th Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $8 adults, $6 students.
Southridge High School Theatre Arts: ‘Snow White’, 7 p.m., Southridge High School, 3320 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $8 adults, $6 students & seniors. Call 509-222-7200.
sun | March 18
Dance
Afternoon Jazz, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. $7 members; $10 non-members. Dance or listen to your favorite tunes. Call 509-943-9414.
Misc.
Custer’s Arts & Crafts Show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., TRAC Center, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Tickets: $7 adults; free for 12 and under.
Sports
Seattle Thunderbirds at Tri-City Americans, 5:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$24.
Theater
‘And The Winner Is’, 2-4 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: Adults $15; Student, Military, and Seniors (over 65) $12. Call 509-460-1246.
mon | March 19
Dance
Beginning Argentine Tango, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. Learn the fundamentals of Argentine Tango. Call 831-214-3021.
Music
Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 6-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | March 20
Dance
Argentine Tango Practica, Noon-12:45 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. Free. A tango experience that is between a lesson and a milonga in order to practice the skills you already have and to ask questions and receive advice. All skill levels are welcome. Call 831-214-3021.
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Members and guests welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
wed | March 21
Misc.
Dungeons & Dragons Encounters + D&D Adventurers League, 6-8:30 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
Music
Jazz Jam Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz jams with some of the region’s finest up and coming talent! Call 509-946-9328.
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m. Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.
thu | March 22
Comedy
Ryan Wingfield, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Misc.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Open Board Game Night, 5-8:45 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. All are welcome to join us for board games, card games, chess and more. Bring your own game, or play one of the dozens we have in our board game library. Call 509-946-9893.
fri | March 23
Comedy
Ryan Wingfield, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-3:45 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. $7. Dance or listen to your favorite music by the Easy Swing Dance Band. Call 509-946-5385.
Three Rivers Contra Dance, 7-10 p.m., Shuffler’s Shanty, 717 N. Irving St., Kennewick. Free for first time dancers, $8 adults, $5 students and seniors.
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Dynamic Earth”, 7 p.m., and “Black Holes: the Other Side of Infinity”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Annual Quilt Show of Tri-City Quilters’ Guild, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $8. Featuring guest artist Laurie Shifrin. Over 400 items on exhibit.
Nightlife
Zilliox, Trip hop, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Los Caipirinhos, Regee/Ska/Latin Fusion, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
‘And The Winner Is’, 8-10 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: Adults $15; Student, Military, and Seniors (over 65) $12. Call 509-460-1246.
Chiawana Stage Company: ‘Clue’, 7 p.m., Chiawana High School, 8125 W. Argent Road, Pasco. Tickets: $10 in advanced; $12 at the door. Call 509-543-6786 ext. 5605.
Southridge High School Theatre Arts: ‘Snow White’, 7 p.m., Southridge High School, 3320 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $8 adults, $6 students & seniors. Call 509-222-7200.
sat | March 24
Art
Kennewick Community Schools Drawing Class, 9 a.m.-1 p.m, Kamiakin High School, 600 N. Arthur St., Kennewick. Taught by Patrick Fleming, professional technical illustrator and art teacher. Call 509-222-5080.
S. Tilton Art Reception, 4-8 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. A one-day art exhibit. The art consists of pencil, ink and watercolor with subject matter focusing mainly on portraits and TV show characters from “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”. Call 509-946-9893.
Book Signing
‘Burn Bright’ by Patricia Briggs, 12-3 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Call 509-946-9893.
Comedy
Ryan Wingfield, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Secret Lives of Stars”, 2 p.m., and “Oasis in Space”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Annual Quilt Show of Tri-City Quilters’ Guild, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $8. Featuring guest artist Laurie Shifrin. Over 400 items on exhibit.
Eggnite Richland, 6-8 p.m., John Dam Plaza, 815 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Glow-in-the-dark egg hunt, steel drum band performance, magic show and ride on the J&S Express Train. Pizza and soda while supplies last. Call 509-942-7462.
Murder at the JuiceJoint, The Weinhard Hotel, 235 E. Main Street, Dayton. $269 per couple/room. A murder mystery event with catered dinner, overnight stay and awards. Reservations must be made at least one week prior to the event. Call 509-382-4032.
Music
Planes on Paper, 7-9 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 in advance; $26 at the door. A 21 and older event. Call 509-529-6500.
Rose City Trio, 8-10 p.m., Battelle Auditorium, 902 Battelle Blvd., Richland. No charge; donations accepted. Portland piano trio perform pieces by Haydn, Clara Schumann, and Brahms. Call 509-946-1175.
Nightlife
David Tedeschi, Guitar, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Mezzo Thai Fusion, 110 Gage Blvd., Richland.
Korby Lenker, 7-10 p.m., Brewminatti, 713 6th St., Prosser. Tickets: $12 Advance/ $17 Day of show. Call 509-786-2269.
Eclectic Approach, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Badger Mountain Dry Band, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
‘And The Winner Is’, 8-10 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: Adults $15; Student, Military, and Seniors (over 65) $12. Call 509-460-1246.
Chiawana Stage Company: ‘Clue’, 7 p.m., Chiawana High School, 8125 W. Argent Road, Pasco. Tickets: $10 in advanced; $12 at the door. Call 509-543-6786 ext. 5605.
Southridge High School Theatre Arts: ‘Snow White’, 7 p.m., Southridge High School, 3320 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $8 adults, $6 students & seniors. Call 509-222-7200.
sun | March 25
Misc.
Little Watts Series: Mud Bay Jugglers, 2 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $12 Adults, $8 Youth. Call 509-529-6500.
Music
Swatkins and the Positive Agenda, Talkbox Master from PDX, 6 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $7. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
‘And The Winner Is’, 2-4 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: Adults $15; Student, Military, and Seniors (over 65) $12. Call 509-460-1246.
