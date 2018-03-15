This Richland rapper is on a ‘Sugar’ high; his video just dropped

Karma and his crew of artist friends used 250 pounds of sugar to make their latest creation.
Plus a whole lot of talent and vision.
The result is a stunning, sexy video for the song “Sugar,” the title track off Karma’s latest EP.
The video dropped Thursday, and it’s something to see.
Karma, whose given name is Kyle Schmoetzer, sings and raps while literally buried in the sweet stuff.
At points, other people are buried, too. There’s glitter, chocolates, The Spudnut Shop standing in for a nameless diner. Even a dog.
“The whole thing has this smooth vibe,” said Justin Frick, who directed the video and has an executive producer credit on the EP.
The EP is available now on platforms from Apple Music to Amazon.
Schmoetzer, of Richland, has been making music for years, earning attention for songs such as “Sunny Nights,” “In the Net” and “Come our Way.”
On “Sugar,” Karma sings and raps about a girl he describes as a “sugar-coated wicked temptation,” for whom he’d “run a hundred miles.”
But it’s not smooth sailing. “Me and you need some medication,” Karma sings.
The song, he said, “(can be tied) in to all kinds of things. It doesn’t have to be love. It can be drugs, any type of struggle that somebody’s trying to get through.”
The song and the entire EP are meditations on temptation.
“Sugar is just a representation of temptation,” Karma said. “Justin had the idea of me being buried in sugar — feeling amazing, but there’s definitely a down side to it as well.”
Jon Timchalk, who goes by As-Is, produced “Sugar.” He said Karma is the real deal — and together they’ve made something special.
“We’ve spent so much time trying to make good content. No matter what I’m working on, I want to make something original and new” — and “Sugar” fits the bill, he said.
The guys shot the video in the Tri-Cities. Several friends helped, including artists Gabriel and Arta Marie Powers, who handled art and production design.
Karma said he’s proud of “Sugar” in all its forms.
But he’s not resting on his laurels.
“Right now, I feel like it’s really cool. We’ve gotten a lot of cool opportunities,” he said. “But at the same time, it always reminds me how much more work needs to be done. I’m super focused on creating a true foundation, a true platform to feed us all and our families for the rest of our lives.”
