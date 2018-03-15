Rose City Trio to perform March 24 in Richland

The Portland-based Rose City Trio will perform March 24 at the Battelle Auditorium in Richland.
The 8 p.m. show is the latest in Camerata Musica’s current season.
The trio includes violinist Sarah Kwak, cellist Nancy Ives and pianist Susan Chan. They’ll play works by Haydn, Schumann and Brahms.
Camerata Musica presents chamber music concerts. The group doesn’t charge admission and instead relies on donations and sponsorships.
People who donate $100 or more a year are named in the program and given priority seating before 7:45 p.m. After that, attendees are admitted first-come, first-served.
For more information, email nhdoran@charter.net.
