Mid-Columbia Ballet presents ‘The Jungle Book,’ contemporary pieces

Mid-Columbia Ballet’s latest show is filled with wildly fun and innovative dance.
The company is presenting “The Jungle Book,” plus an act of contemporary ballets choreographed by artists with local ties.
Chiawana High School’s Mariachi Halcón del Río also will be featured.
Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Richland High School, 930 Long Ave.
Never miss a local story.
A sensory-friendly performance of “The Jungle Book” is at 4 p.m. Saturday. To register, go to tinyurl.com/mcbjunglebook.
The story ballet “The Jungle Book” tells the beloved tale of Mowgli, Bagheera, Baloo and the rest.
Choreographers of the contemporary pieces include Willow Whitney, Phillip Strom and Debra Pearse Rogo.
The show also “is the first in (company) history to feature a collaboration with Mariachi Halcón del Río, the flagship music ensemble of Chiawana High School, as well as the newest choreographic commission by Rex Wheeler,” a news release said. “The score is compiled by mariachi director Allen Madsen and will support a choreographic narrative that celebrates the female spirit through themes of beauty, playfulness, humility and strength.”
Tickets are $21 for general admission and $11 for seniors, students and kids. They’re available at MidColumbiaBallet.org or by calling 509-946-5417.
Comments