Tri-City, Portland rockers to play Richland on March 6

Tri-City bands Panamadre and PETS will perform March 6 in Richland, along with Portland rockers The Wild Body.
The event starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Cost is $5 at the door.
The Wild Body, made up of Nicholas Quiller, Rebecca Rassmussen and Mike Eff, is described as “psych art Punky Brewster.”
PETS is led by Tri-City music luminary Tim Leingang, and Panamadre is made up up husband-and-wife rockers Jeff and Krystle Luttrell.
