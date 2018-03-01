Arts & Entertainment

Tri-City, Portland rockers to play Richland on March 6

By Sara Schilling

March 01, 2018 02:59 PM

Tri-City bands Panamadre and PETS will perform March 6 in Richland, along with Portland rockers The Wild Body.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Cost is $5 at the door.

The Wild Body, made up of Nicholas Quiller, Rebecca Rassmussen and Mike Eff, is described as “psych art Punky Brewster.”

PETS is led by Tri-City music luminary Tim Leingang, and Panamadre is made up up husband-and-wife rockers Jeff and Krystle Luttrell.

