Photograph on display in Benton City

Photographer Karen Powers will display work in March at Tucannon Cellars in Benton City.
Her work will be featured at the winery through March 30. An artist’s reception is March 3.
“Photography and digital art is an expression of what I cannot put into words. Many of my pieces are composites of photographs, textures and colors that more closely reflect my interpretation of a scene. My goal is to draw attention to details in design and visual rhythms that may not be noticed with a passing glance,” Powers said in a statement.
Tucannon Cellars is at 40504 N. Demoss Road.
