Tri-City things to do for March 2-11

fri | Mar. 2
Comedy
Jose Sarduy, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-438-7850.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Two Small Pieces of Glass: The Amazing Telescope”, 7 p.m., and “Bad Astronomy: Myths and Misconceptions”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Barrels @ Brews, Brews Taphouse & Growler Fills, 5426 North Rd. 68, Pasco. Tickets: $5. Food, live music, and an opportunity to try some of the most highly coveted beers aged in bourbon, whiskey, red and white wine barrels. Call 509-380-0354.
Nightlife
Dan Myers, The Sonic Shaman - Ambient, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
T Sisters, 6-10 p.m., Brewminatti, 713 6th St., Prosser. Tickets: $15 advance / $20 day of show. A sassy sibling folk band from Oakland. Call 509-786-2269.
Sports
Spokane Chiefs at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$24.
Talks & Readings
The Underground Book Club Meeting, 7-8:45 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
Theater
Roald Dahl’s ‘Willy Wonka Jr.’, 7 p.m., Chief Joseph Middle School, 504 Wilson St., Richland. Tickets: $5 General Admission; $3 Seniors/Students with ASB. Call 509-967-6400.
sat | Mar. 3
Art
Watercolor Collage Workshop with Chris Blevins, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Art on the Columbia, 618 Lago Vista, Richland. $85. Get down and get funky with paper napkins, color sanding, and all other sorts of fun and funky stuff at this Watercolor Collage workshop. Please note, supplies are not provided. Call 509-430-8633.
Comedy
Jose Sarduy, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-438-7850.
Film
Planetarium shows, “My House Has Stars”, 2 p.m., and “Kaluoka’hina: the Enchanted Reef”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Barrels @ Brews, Brews Taphouse & Growler Fills, 5426 North Rd. 68, Pasco. Tickets: $5. Food, live music, and an opportunity to try some of the most highly coveted beers aged in bourbon, whiskey, red and white wine barrels. Call 509-380-0354.
Fairy Tale Faire, 6-8 p.m., Mid-Columbia Library, 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick. Experience your favorite fairy tales and folk tales brought to life. Meet costumed characters and enjoy activities, crafts, and treats for purchase from local vendors. Costumes are encouraged.
Nightlife
Colin Dale, 6-9 p.m., Mezzo Thai Fusion, 110 Gage Blvd., Richland. Free. An evening of fine guitar music. Call 509-431-3400.
Diego’s Umbrella, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Kenny Day, R&B/Soul, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Portland Winterhawks at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$24. 2nd Annual Wiener Dog Dash during the 1st intermission.
Theater
Roald Dahl’s ‘Willy Wonka Jr.’, 7 p.m., Chief Joseph Middle School, 504 Wilson St., Richland. Tickets: $5 General Admission; $3 Seniors/Students with ASB. Call 509-967-6400.
sun | Mar. 4
Film
Tri-City Film Club: ‘Gook’, 2-4 p.m., Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Dr., Richland. Tickets: $4 Adults; $2 Children.
Misc.
Barrels @ Brews, Brews Taphouse & Growler Fills, 5426 North Rd. 68, Pasco. Tickets: $5. Food, live music, and an opportunity to try some of the most highly coveted beers aged in bourbon, whiskey, red and white wine barrels. Call 509-380-0354.
mon | Mar. 5
Dance
Beginning Argentine Tango, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. Learn the fundamentals of Argentine Tango. Call 831-214-3021.
Film
‘Saving Snow’, 7-9 p.m., WSU Tri-Cities East Building Auditorium, 2710 Crimson Way, Richland. Free. A new film by Adaptation Now, a documentary about communities dealing with the leading edge of climate change. Call 509-438-8939.
Music
Mandy Harvey, 7-8:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $100 VIP; $65-$50 Reserved Seating. Call 509-529-6500.
Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 6-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | Mar. 6
Dance
Argentine Tango Practica, Noon-12:45 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. Free. A tango experience that is between a lesson and a milonga in order to practice the skills you already have and to ask questions and receive advice. All skill levels are welcome. Call 831-214-3021.
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Members and guests welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Music
Robert Richardson Scholarship Finalist Performance, 7 p.m., Columbia Basin College — CBC Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Free. Call 509-542-5531.
wed | Mar. 7
Misc.
Dungeons & Dragons Encounters + D&D Adventurers League, 6-8:30 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
Music
Jazz Jam Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz jams with some of the region’s finest up and coming talent! Call 509-946-9328.
Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.
thu | Mar. 8
Comedy
Cory Michaelis, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-438-7850.
Misc.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Open Board Game Night, 5-8:45 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. All are welcome to join us for board games, card games, chess and more. Bring your own game, or play one of the dozens we have in our board game library. Call 509-946-9893.
Music
Curtis Nettles, 6-9 p.m., Mezzo Thai Fusion, 110 Gage Blvd., Richland. Free.
Jim Harter, 7-10 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 2500 Chester Rd., Richland. Free. Monthly Concert put on by the Washington Old Time Fiddlers. Call 509-591-0710.
fri | Mar. 9
Comedy
Cory Michaelis, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-438-7850.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Planet Nine”, 7 p.m., and “Cell! Cell! Cell!”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Vintage at the Ridge, 12-7 p.m., Southridge Sports and Events Complex, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $7 good for both days and kids 12 and under are free. Featuring antiques, decor, food and inspiration. Vendors from all over the Pacific Northwest and California. Call 509-585-4293.
Music
Michael Partington Classical Guitar Recital, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Barnard Griffin Winery, 878 Tulip Ln., Richland. No Cost - donations accepted. Call 509-947-1589.
Nightlife
Ed Masuga, Americana Folk from San Francisco, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
The Firesides, 7-9 p.m., 3 Eyed Fish Wine Bar, 1970 Keene Rd., Richland. 50’s and 60’s Classic Rock and Country Music. Call 509-628-3255.
Jeff Peterson, 6-9 p.m., The Kitchen at Barnard Griffin, 878 Tulip Ln., Richland. No cover. Jeff Peterson performs unique arrangements of jazz and retro pop tunes with his mellow trumpet and expressive vocals. Call 509-627-0266.
Trevor Green, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Vancouver Giants at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$24.
Talks & Readings
Urban Poets Society Presents: Open Mic Night!, 7-8:45 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
Theater
Roald Dahl’s ‘Willy Wonka Jr.’, 7 p.m., Chief Joseph Middle School, 504 Wilson St., Richland. Tickets: $5 General Admission; $3 Seniors/Students with ASB. Call 509-967-6400.
Theater
Auditions for ‘Annie’ and ‘9 to 5’, 5-10 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Performers are asked to prepare an audition of no more than 3 minutes in length - either one song, one song and one monologue, or two contrasting songs. For more information visit www.phtww.com. Call 509-529-6500.
sat | Mar. 10
Book Signing
‘The Broken Lance’, 12-5 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick. Meet and greet event. Author Jess Steven Hughes will be signing copies of his latest historical novel. Call 509-736-3116.
Comedy
Cory Michaelis, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-438-7850.
Dance
The Sultana Dancers w/live band Safar, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Fusion style belly dance with influences from tribal, egyptian, folkloric and more. Call 509-946-9328.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Secrets of the Sun”, 2 p.m., and “Black Holes: the Other Side of Infinity”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
All You Need Is Love, 6-10 p.m., Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $100. A gala event benefiting Mid-Columbia Ballet, Mastersingers, Musical Theatre, and Symphony. Call 509-460-1766.
Vintage at the Ridge, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Southridge Sports and Events Complex, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $7 good for both days and kids 12 and under are free. Featuring antiques, decor, food and inspiration. Vendors from all over the Pacific Northwest and California. Call 509-585-4293.
Nightlife
Jeff Peterson, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jeff Peterson plays and sings unique arrangements of jazz and retro pop favorites. Call 509-946-9328.
Grant Windle Piano, 6-9 p.m., Mezzo Thai Fusion, 110 Gage Blvd., Richland. Free. Call 509-491-3400.
The Show Ponies, 6-10 p.m., Brewminatti, 713 6th St., Prosser. Tickets: $15 advance / $20 day of. Call 509-786-2269.
Theater
Roald Dahl’s ‘Willy Wonka Jr.’, 2 p.m., Chief Joseph Middle School, 504 Wilson St., Richland. Tickets: $5 General Admission; $3 Seniors/Students with ASB. Call 509-967-6400.
sun | Mar. 11
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $7. Dance or listen to your favorite music with The Columbia River Dance Band. Call 509-946-6276.
Comments