‘Merry Wives of Windsor’ coming to Richland stage

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

February 08, 2018 04:53 PM

The Rude Mechanicals production of The Merry Wives of Windsor opens next week.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Feb. 15-17 and 22-24, and at 2 p.m. Feb. 17 and 24 at the Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave.

Shakespeare’s classic comedy centers on Sir John Falstaff, a buffoonish knight who tries to seduce two wealthy married women for his own financial gain. But the women quickly catch on to his con, and all sorts of fun ensues.

The Rude Mechanicals’ interpretation has a 1950s sitcom feel, with some rockabilly touches.

Tickets range from $5 to $50 and are available at rmtheatre.org, at Tri-Cities Academy of Ballet and Music in Richland, and at the door.

A backstage pass also is available for an extra $10; it includes a pre-show discussion.

A Dapper Day/Rockabilly Rebel costume contest also is planned opening weekend.

