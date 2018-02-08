New Play Festival at CBC to feature student playwrights, director

An evening of short plays written and directed by Columbia Basin College students is set for mid-February.
The New Play Festival is at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15-17 at the CBC theater. Tickets are $5.
The event will include shorts plays written by students Rae Iverson and Andrew Pogue.
Iverson’s The Circular Motion of Humanity is about the everyday life of college students.
Pogue’s The Spoon in the Corner Trilogy is three separate tales — a couple in purgatory after a car accident, a man receiving a birthday surprise and an old woman who mistakes a delivery person for Death — with the same theme.
CBC student Ricardo Orta is directing.
Students competing in the upcoming Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival also will perform monologues and scenes.
The event is rated R for language.
Tickets are available at Adventures Underground in Richland, JD’s Time Center in Kennewick and CBC bookstore.
For more information, call 509-542-5531.
