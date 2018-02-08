ACT presents inspirational drama ‘Akeelah and the Bee’

The Academy of Children’s Theatre production of Akeelah and the Bee opens next week.
Performances are at 7 p.m. Feb. 16-17 and 23, and at 3 p.m. Feb. 18 and 24-25 at the theater, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland.
The inspirational drama centers on a girl from a tough Chicago neighborhood whose passion for words propels her to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
It’s based on the popular 2006 movie of the same name, starring Keke Palmer, Angela Bassett and Laurence Fishburne.
The ACT production features Paris Nichols, 13, as Akeelah. Paris’ real-life father, Rich Nichols, plays Akeelah’s mentor, Dr. Larrabee.
Ted Miller directs, with Tamara Pomponio as assistant director.
The production is recommended for people 12 and up because of mature themes.
Tickets are $15 for general admission, $12 for students and seniors, and $9 for kids 12 and younger.
They’re available by calling at the ACT office, by 509-943- 6027 and online at academyofchildrenstheatre.org.
