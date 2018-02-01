Tri-City things to do for Feb.2-11

fri | Feb. 2
Comedy
Maija DiGiorgio, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. DJ music by Beth Trost in Ballroom, Swing, Latin, Country and Top 40. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, Supervolcanoes, 7 p.m., and Stars of the Pharaohs, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Music
Dan Myers (The Sonic Shaman), Ambient, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Seth Walker, 7-9 p.m., Brewminatti, 713 6th St., Prosser. Tickets: $15 advance / $20 day of.
Karaoke with Amber Bamber, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Drink specials and more. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Portland Winterhawks at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$24.
Talks & Readings
The Underground Book Club Meeting, 7-8:45 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
Theater
‘Curtains’, 7:30 p.m., Hanford High School Auditorium, 450 Hanford St., Richland. The musical comedy “Whodunit”. Tickets: $12 or $15, depending on location. All seats reserved. hanforddrama.org.
sat | Feb. 3
Art
Painted Valentines with Alcohol Inks - with Chris Blevins, noon-2:30 p.m., Art on the Columbia, 618 Lago Vista, Richland. Cost: $45. All supplies are provided. Call 509-430-8633.
Comedy
Maija DiGiorgio, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, The Little Star That Could, 2 p.m., and The Zula Patrol; Under the Weather, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Sea Mar Chicano-Latino Cultural Museum exhibit, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Mid-Columbia Library Pasco Branch, 1320 W. Hopkins, Pasco, and 2-4 p.m., Kennewick Branch, 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick. Free. Sea Mar Community Health Centers will be promoting the new Sea Mar Chicano-Latino Cultural Museum — opening in Seattle in late 2018 — with small photograph exhibits of Latino experiences and history, presenting stories of migration, civil rights, and family that individuals who live in the Tri-Cities region directly experienced.
Nightlife
Beer Choir, 4-6:30 p.m., White Bluffs Brewing, 2034 Logston Ave., Richland. A grand time in the ancient tradition of people singing while drinking beer.
Benefit EDM Dance in Memory of DJ Frez’ Mother, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Esdra Bell, 6-10 p.m., Mezzo Thai Fusion, 110 Gage Blvd., Richland. Free. Live music with Esdra Bell Classical piano. Call 509-431-8400.
The Sweet Lillies, 5 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. High energy, powerful Americana sound — Colorado style. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
‘Curtains’, 7:30 p.m., Hanford High School Auditorium, 450 Hanford St., Richland. The musical comedy “Whodunit”. Tickets: $12 or $15, depending on location. All seats reserved. hanforddrama.org.
sun | Feb. 4
Art
Paint Nite, 3-5 p.m., Terra Blanca Winery & Estate Vineyard, 34715 Demoss Rd., Benton City. Tickets: $45. Grab your friends and spend two hours drinking, laughing, and flexing your creative muscles. Call 509-588-6082.
Film
‘Maudie’, 2 p.m., Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Dr., Richland. Tickets: $4 Adults; $2 Children.
mon | Feb. 5
Music
Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 6-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | Feb. 6
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Call 509-586-7609.
Music
Karaoke Contest Prelims, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Winners from the prelims will compete in the finals for cash prizes. Drink specials weekly. Call 509-946-9328.
wed | Feb. 7
Film
‘Tangled’, 3 p.m., Mid-Columbia Library, 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick. Free. First come, first seated.
Misc.
Dungeons & Dragons Encounters + D&D Adventurers League, 6-8:30 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
Music
Jazz Jam Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jam with some of the region’s finest up and coming talent. Call 509-946-9328.
Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
Live Cinema: ‘Rigoletto’ - Royal Opera, 6-9 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $15 Reserved Seating; $10 Students. This screening runs approximately 2 hours 45 minutes including one interval and an onscreen introduction. Beer, wine, and snacks will be available for purchase. This is sung in Italian with English surtitles. Call 509-529-6500.
Talks & Readings
Native Plant Slide Show, 7-9 p.m., Columbia Basin College, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Free. The Columbia Basin Native Plant Society presents Ernest Crediford’s slideshow “Ready, Steppe, Go!” featuring the awesome beauty of the wildflowers found locally in the Columbia Basin, including rare and endangered plants. Lecture presentation at SWL Room 117.
Theater
‘Curtains’, 7:30 p.m., Hanford High School Auditorium, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Tickets: $12 or $15, depending on location. All seats reserved. hanforddrama.org.
thu | Feb. 8
Comedy
Steven Briggs, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Misc.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Open Board Game Night, 5-8:45 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. All are welcome to join us for board games, card games, chess and more. Bring your own game, or play one of the dozens we have in our board game library. Call 509-946-9893.
Music
Jim Harter, 7-10 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 2500 Chester Rd., Richland. Free. Monthly Concert put on by the Washington Old Time Fiddlers. Call 509-591-0710.
Nightlife
Mise’ and Joseph Hein, Americana, 10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
fri | Feb. 9
Comedy
Steven Briggs, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Mardi Gras Dance, 6-8:45 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. Cost: $7. Dance or listen to music by the Easy Swing Dance Band with a Mardi Gras atmosphere. Prizes for Mardi Gras attire. Call 509-946-5385.
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. DJ music by Beth Trost in Ballroom, Swing, Latin, Country and Top 40. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, Planet Nine, 7 p.m., and Cell! Cell! Cell!, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc
Father-Daughter Ball, 7-10 p.m., TRAC, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Tickets: $35 per father.
Music
O Black & Unknown Bards, 7:30-9 p.m., GracePoint Church, 1915 N Rd. 84, Pasco. Tickets: $25 Adults; K-12 Free. The Mid-Columbia Mastersingers and Mid-Columbia Boys Choir celebrate the legacy of African American Composers. Call 509-460-1766.
Nightlife
Kenny Day, R&B/Soul, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Marbin w/Spyn Reset, Progessive Jazz/Rock from Chicago, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Planes on Paper, 7-9 p.m., Brewminatti, 713 6th St., Prosser. Tickets: $15 advance / $20 day of. Call 509-786-2269.
The Firesides, 7-9 p.m., 3 Eyed Fish Wine Bar, 1970 Keene Rd., Richland. 50’s and 60’s Classic Rock and Country Music live at 3 Eyed Fish Wine Bar. Call 509-628-3255.
Talks & Readings
Urban Poets Society Presents: Open Mic Night!, 7-8:45 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
Theater
‘Curtains’, 7:30 p.m., Hanford High School Auditorium, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Tickets: $12 or $15, depending on location. All seats reserved. hanforddrama.org.
‘The Rainmaker’, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 Adult; $15 Student. A romantic comedy. For more information visit www.ltww.org or call 509-529-3683.
sat | Feb. 10
Comedy
Steven Briggs, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Secrets of the Sun, 2 p.m., and Black Holes: the Other Side of Infinity, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
‘Maleficent’, 2 p.m., Mid-Columbia Library, 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick. Free. First come, first seated.
Misc
Father-Daughter Ball, 1-4 p.m. and 7-10 p.m., TRAC, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Tickets: $35 per father.
Sea Mar. Chicano-Latino Cultural Museum, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Walla Walla Public Library, 238 E. Alder St., Walla Walla. Free. Sea Mar Community Health Centers will be promoting the new Sea Mar Chicano-Latino Cultural Museum — opening in Seattle in late 2018 — with small photograph exhibits of Latino experiences and history, presenting stories of migration, civil rights, and family that individuals who live in the Walla Walla region directly experienced.
Music
O Black & Unknown Bards, 7:30-9 p.m., GracePoint Church, 1915 N Rd. 84, Pasco. Tickets: $25 Adults; K-12 Free. The Mid-Columbia Mastersingers and Mid-Columbia Boys Choir celebrate the legacy of African American Composers. Call 509-460-1766.
Jim Harter, 6-9 p.m., Columbia Valley Grange, Road 64 & Court Street, Pasco. Free. A concert with old time acoustic music with a touch of Old Country and Bluegrass. The Grange will have food available for purchase at a reasonable price. Doors will open at 2 pm for jamming and concert starts at 6 pm. Call 509-591-0710.
Nightlife
Badger Mountain Dry Band, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Avión, Rock en Español, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Bluezette, 7-10 p.m., 3 Eyed Fish Wine Bar, 1970 Keene Rd., Richland.
Colin Dale, 6-9 p.m., Mezzo Thai Fusion, 110 Gage Blvd., Richland. Free. Call 509-491-3400.
Jeff Peterson, 7-10 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Dr., Richland. No cover. Unique arrangements of jazz and retro pop tunes with mellow trumpet and expressive vocals. Call 509-946-8178.
Sports
Spokane Chiefs at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$24.
Theater
‘Curtains’, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Hanford High School Auditorium, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Tickets: $12 or $15, depending on location. All seats reserved. hanforddrama.org.
‘The Rainmaker’, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 Adult; $15 Student. A romantic comedy. For more information visit www.ltww.org or call 509-529-3683.
sun | Feb. 11
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $7. Dance or listen to your favorite music with the Columbia River Dance Band. Call 509-946-6276.
Misc
Father-Daughter Ball, 1-4 p.m., TRAC, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Tickets: $35 per father.
Music
Opera@The Emerald, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Professional singers and a pianist performing opera, art song, and music theater in Tri-Cities’ most popular rock/jazz venue. Call 509-946-9328.
O Black & Unknown Bards, 3 p.m., GracePoint Church, 1915 N Rd. 84, Pasco. Tickets: $25 Adults; K-12 Free. The Mid-Columbia Mastersingers and Mid-Columbia Boys Choir celebrate the legacy of African American Composers. Call 509-460-1766.
