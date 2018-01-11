New festival will put the spotlight on Tri-City area filmmakers

Davin Diaz has organized art shows before. Plenty of them.
As the founder of DrewBoy Creative in Richland, he’s put the spotlight on individual artists through solo shows and coordinated group exhibitions centered around timely themes.
Now, he’s trying something a little different. He’s organizing a film festival, set for Jan. 19 in Richland.
The first-ever Pedestal Film Festival will run from 6 to 9 p.m. the Uptown Theatre.
DrewBoy’s mission is “to have a good time while celebrating art and culture and having a dialogue,” Diaz said. And the aim of the film festival is to do just that, he said.
The festival will include the debut of Diaz’s own short documentary, inVisible, along with a screening of his Faceless Fields of Colour, which premiered in 2015 and centers on the creative process.
Pieces by more than a dozen other filmmakers also will be screened, from animated work to live action.
Diaz came up with the festival idea while pondering how to unveil inVisible. (A shortened version debuted at TEDxRichland last fall; the final version runs about 13 minutes.)
“It’s so much fun to have your friends involved and do it as a community,” Diaz said. “I wanted to bring everyone together.”
Diaz created inVisible with filmmaker Ethan Shotz. They used testimonials filmed during the inVisible art exhibition at DrewBoy Creative last year.
The show was centered on mental health — breaking stigma and starting a conversation. People were invited to share personal stories.
Diaz said he’s excited to show his new film and all the others set to screen at the event. “It’ll be a fun night,” he said.
If there’s enough interest from the community, he’ll make the festival a regular thing.
“I hope to see the community come out and celebrate film, the creative process and each other. Most of the films were shot here locally. People will be amazed by the production quality,” Diaz said. “We have a lot of talent here in the Tri-Cities.”
Pedestal Film Festival is all ages, although it’s recommended for mature audiences. Wine and food will be available for purchase.
Admission is free, but a $4 donation is suggested.
The Richland Rotary Club is sponsoring, along with Ryan and Jamie Brault.
The Uptown Theatre is at 1300 Jadwin Ave.
