This Tri-City club has a new name, but the same passion for film

Battelle Film Club has undergone some changes lately.
For starters, it’s now called the Tri-City Film Club.
And while the group showed movies for years at Battelle Auditorium on Pacific Northwest National Laboratory’s campus, it’s now looking for a new permanent home as public use of the auditorium is being phased out. The spring film season will be shown at the Richland Public Library.
The club also is trying out different times and days of the week for screenings, moving to Sunday afternoons and Monday evenings for the spring series.
But what hasn’t changed is the club’s passion for interesting and entertaining movies.
The Spring 2018 lineup ranges from the first-ever animated film painted totally in oil to a Japanese comedy about a young boy searching for his mother.
All screenings are free, with donations accepted. The library is at 955 Northgate Drive.
Here’s a look at the schedule:
▪ Lane 1974, shown at 6 p.m. Jan. 15. The 2017 American coming-of-age story is set in a Northern California commune in the 1970s. It runs 1 hour, 19 minutes and is not rated.
▪ Mandie, shown at 2 p.m. Feb. 4. The 2016 Irish/Canadian film centers on an arthritic housekeeper who becomes a beloved artist. The romance/drama runs 1 hour, 55 minutes and is rated PG-13.
▪ Gook, shown at 2 p.m. March 4. The 2017 American drama centers on two Korean-American brothers who develop an unlikely friendship with a young girl amid the L.A. riots. It runs 1 hour, 34 minutes and isn’t rated.
▪ The Art of the Steal, shown at 6 p.m. March 19. The 2009 American documentary centers on controversy around Albert C. Barnes’ art collection. It runs 1 hour, 41 minutes and isn’t rated.
▪ Loving Vincent, shown at 2 p.m. April 1. The 2017 U.K./Polish animated drama — the first animated film fully painted in oil — centers on Vincent van Gogh. It runs 1 hour, 34 minutes and is rated PG-13.
▪ Kikujiro, shown at 6 p.m. April 16. The 2009 Japanese film centers on a young boy’s quest to find his mother. It runs 2 hours, 2 minutes and is rated PG-13. It’s in Japanese with English subtitles.
