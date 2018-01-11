The Peking Acrobats to dazzle in Walla Walla

The Peking Acrobats will perform at 7 p.m. Jan. 23 at Whitman College in Walla Walla.
The Walla Walla Symphony is playing host to the artists, who perform acrobatics while accompanied by musicians on traditional Chinese instruments.
The Peking Acrobats have performed around the world and been featured on TV and in movies such as Ocean’s Eleven.
Ashby Law and Columbia REA are sponsors.
Tickets start at $25 for adults and $15 for students. Tickets for kids 18 and younger are $10.
Tickets are available at wwsymphony.org, by calling 509-529-8020 and at the symphony office at 13-1/2 E. Main St., Suite 201.
