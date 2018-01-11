She lost her own son. Now she’s shining the spotlight on child loss

The powerful exhibit Empty Photo Project will be on display Jan. 12 to Feb. 8 at The Art Center at Washington State University Tri-Cities. An opening reception is at 5 p.m. Jan. 12.
Susana Butterworth, a WSU Tri-Cities student, created the exhibit, which tells the story — through words and photos — of 25 parents who’ve lost a child.
Butterworth lost her own son, Walter, last year. He had a genetic condition called Trisomy 18 and died at 36 weeks in utero.
“After losing Walter, I was experiencing a lot of grief, but there was also this disconnection with people that I was feeling,” she said in a news release. “I wanted to explore this realm of capturing emotions that people go through, but I also wanted to make it relevant to what I was going through. Coming out of the hospital, I want to show that losing a baby is a big deal. Some people don’t realize that or know what to say.”
Never miss a local story.
Her work has been widely praised and has reached thousands after being featured on sites such as Babble, Huffington Post and Pop Sugar. Butterworth also was a speaker at last fall’s TEDxRichland.
For more information, go to emptyphotoproject.com.
Comments