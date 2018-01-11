Arts & Entertainment

Prehistoric art exhibit on display at Richland museum

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

January 11, 2018 03:16 PM

A new prehistoric art exhibit is on display at the Reach museum in Richland.

Through the exhibit, you’ll “learn about fossilization and the difference between a woolly mammoth and a Columbian mammoth,” a news release said.

You’ll also get to check out dinosaur gembones, or mineralized bones, and learn about artist Don Bradley, who provided the display, the release said.

The exhibit will be in the rotating gallery until the first week of February.

Reach admission is $10 for adults and $6 for seniors, students and the military. Children age 5 and under are admitted for free.

The Reach is at 1943 Columbia Park Trail.

