Tri-City things to do for Jan. 12-21

fri | Jan. 12
Comedy
Leif Skyving, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Dynamic Earth, 7 p.m., and Bad Astronomy: Myths and Misconceptions, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Makerspace at the Museum, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Reach museum, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Create imaginative artwork inspired by the new exhibit in the Hoch Gallery, Prehistoric Inspired Art. This project is self-guided. Materials for your masterpiece will be available in the Main Hall. Cost: $10 adults; $6 students, seniors and military; free for kids age 5 and under.
Music
Three Rivers Folklife Coffeehouse Open Mic and Jamie Cooper, 7 p.m., All Saints Episcopal Church, 1322 Kimball Avenue, Richland. Come early to sign up for the open mic and stay later to enjoy the sweet sounds of Jami Cooper. Suggested donation at the door is $8, or $6 for seniors/students.
Nightlife
Scott Pemberton Band, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Cover: $10. Deep jazz, NW rock/grunge, blues roots and west coast funk. Call 509-946-9328.
Barefoot Randy, Singer/Songwriter, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Ian Moore, 7-9 p.m., Brewminatti, 713 6th St., Prosser. Tickets: $15 advance / $20 day of. Call 509-786-2269.
The Firesides, 7-9 p.m., 3 Eyed Fish Wine Bar, 1970 Keene Rd., Richland. The Firesides perform 50’s and 60’s classic rock and country music. Call 509-628-3255.
Sports
Portland Winterhawks at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$24.
Talks & Readings
Urban Poets Society Presents: Open Mic Night!, 7-8:45 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
Theater
‘The Little Sweep’, 7:30 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: Adults $25; K-12 free. The Mid-Columbia Mastersingers and the Academy of Children’s Theatre present Benjamin Britten’s joyful introduction to the fun of opera. The children and adults write and rehearse an opera and then they perform it — the audience is even invited to sing along! Call 509-460-1766.
‘The Woman in Black’, 8 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: Adults $15; Student, Military and Seniors (over 65) $12. The red carpet will be rolled out for patrons opening weekend starting at 7 p.m. Patrons can walk the red carpet, get their photo taken by paparazzi, and enjoy the limelight while sipping on refreshments and enjoying hors d’oeuvres. Call 509-943-1991.
sat | Jan. 13
Comedy
Leif Skyving, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Two Small Pieces of Glass: The Amazing Telescope, 2 p.m., and Planet Nine, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Makerspace at the Museum, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Reach museum, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Create imaginative artwork inspired by the new exhibit in the Hoch Gallery, Prehistoric Inspired Art. This project is self-guided. Materials for your masterpiece will be available in the Main Hall. Cost: $10 adults; $6 students, seniors and military; free for kids age 5 and under.
Music
Second Saturday Sea Song Sing-a-long, 7 p.m., Round Table Pizza, 1435 George Washington Way, Richland. Sing with the Three Rivers Folklife Society. All are welcome and there is no cost except for the food and beverages.
Nightlife
Jeff Peterson, Jazz, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Columbia Hard Bop Collective, Jazz, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Prince George Cougars at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets $24-$27.
Theater
‘The Little Sweep’, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: Adults $25; K-12 free. The Mid-Columbia Mastersingers and the Academy of Children’s Theatre present Benjamin Britten’s joyful introduction to the fun of opera. The children and adults write and rehearse an opera and then they perform it — the audience is even invited to sing along! Call 509-460-1766.
‘The Woman in Black’, 8 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: Adults $15; Student, Military and Seniors (over 65) $12. The red carpet will be rolled out for patrons opening weekend starting at 7 p.m. Patrons can walk the red carpet, get their photo taken by paparazzi, and enjoy the limelight while sipping on refreshments and enjoying hors d’oeuvres. Call 509-943-1991.
sun | Jan. 14
Art
Paint Nite, 3-5 p.m., Terra Blanca Winery & Estate Vineyard, 34715 Demoss Rd., Benton City. Tickets: $45. Grab your friends and spend two hours drinking, laughing, and flexing your creative muscles. Call 509-588-6082.
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $7. Dance or listen to your favorite music by The Columbia River Dance Band. Call 509-946-6276.
Argentine Tango Practica, 4-6 p.m., Salsa con Rumba, 5601 W. Clearwater Suite 110, Keenewick. Cost: $5. A tango experience that is between a lesson and a milonga in order to practice the skills you already have and to ask questions and receive advice. All skill levels are welcome. Call 831-214-3021.
mon | Jan. 15
Dance
Beginning Argentine Tango, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. Learn the fundamentals of Argentine Tango. No partner or experience required. Call 831-214-3021.
Music
Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 6-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | Jan. 16
Dance
All Level Argentine Tango, 11 a.m.-noon, Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. Basics of Argentine tango focusing on partner connection, technique and steps to further your tango experience, no partner necessary. Call 831-214-3021.
Misc.
Tri-Cities Orchid Society Monthly Meeting, 7 p.m., Edison Elementary School, 201 S. Dawes St., Kennewick. Come join us to learn about growing orchids. Call 509-430-0139.
wed | Jan. 17
Misc.
Dungeons & Dragons Encounters + D&D Adventurers League, 6-8:30 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
Music
Jazz Jam Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jam with some of the region’s finest up and coming talent. Call 509-946-9328.
Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Swift Current Broncos at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$24.
thu | Jan. 18
Dance
Richland International Folk Dancers, 7-9 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. Cost: $4. Casual international folk dancing with instruction as required. Call 509-967-5535.
Misc.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Open Board Game Night, 5-8:45 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. All are welcome to join us for board games, card games, chess and more. Bring your own game, or play one of the dozens we have in our board game library. Call 509-946-9893.
Talks & Readings
Cycling through Cuban History: A presentation by Scott Woodward, 7-8:30 p.m., Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Dr., Richland. Free. This program travels the backroads of Cuba, stops in the villages and colonial cites, rides over the mountains, down to the coastlines, and examines the history of our not so distant neighbor. Call 509-542-5531.
fri | Jan. 19
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-3:45 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. Cost: $7. Dance or listen to your favorite music by the Easy Swing Dance Band. Call 509-946-5385.
Film
Planetarium shows, Secret Lives of Stars, 7 p.m., and Oasis in Space, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
‘Reel Rock 12’ Film Tour, 7 p.m., Chief Joe Middle School, 504 Wilson St., Richland. Tickets: $10 in advance at REI in Kennewick or $12 at the door.
Misc.
Makerspace at the Museum, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Reach museum, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Create imaginative artwork inspired by the new exhibit in the Hoch Gallery, Prehistoric Inspired Art. This project is self-guided. Materials for your masterpiece will be available in the Main Hall. Cost: $10 adults; $6 students, seniors and military; free for kids age 5 and under.
Music
Cindy McKay & Sally O’Neal, Songs from an Angel, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. A living angel, Cindy McKay and her 12 string guitar, sings a variety of tunes ranging from Stevie Nicks to James Taylor. Call 509-946-9328.
Talena Bricker CD release w/PETS & Badland Nomad, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Harpdog Brown & the Travelin’ Blues Show, 7-9 p.m., Brewminatti, 713 6th St., Prosser. Tickets: $15 advance / $20 day of show. Call 509-786-2269.
Sports
Brandon Wheat Kings at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Military Appreciation Night. Tickets: $11-$27.
Theater
‘The Woman in Black’, 8 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: Adults $15; Student, Military and Seniors (over 65) $12. Tickets available at the door or Richland Players website. Call 509-943-1991.
sat | Jan. 20
Comedy
‘God is a Scottish Drag Queen’, 7-8:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $35-$30 Adults; $25 Students. Winner of 18 “Best of the Fest” awards and one of the most popular shows on the international fringe circuit, this show is sure to have you laughing in your seat. Call 509-529-6500.
Film
Planetarium shows, Kaluoka’hina: the Enchanted Reef, 2 p.m., and The Life of Trees, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Makerspace at the Museum, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Reach museum, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Create imaginative artwork inspired by the new exhibit in the Hoch Gallery, Prehistoric Inspired Art. This project is self-guided. Materials for your masterpiece will be available in the Main Hall. Cost: $10 adults; $6 students, seniors and military; free for kids age 5 and under.
Polar Plunge, 10 a.m., Columbia Point Marina Park, 660 Columbia Point Drive, Richland. Supporting Special Olympics Washington. To register or make a donation, go to: www.polarplungewa.org.
Music
Three Rivers Folklife Society Concert featuring Fancy That!, 7:30 p.m., Community Unitarian Universalist Church, 2819 West Sylvester, Pasco. Tickets: $14 Adults; $12 seniors, students and 3RFS members.
Nightlife
Badger Mountain Dry Band, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Traditional bluegrass standards, original Gospel material, 60s rock and roll, swing tunes, big band tunes, old country standards, and more. Call 509-946-9328.
Wabi Sabi, Jazz Fusion, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328..
Theater
‘The Woman in Black’, 8 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets available at the door or Richland Players website. Call 509-943-1991.
sun | Jan. 21
Dance
Afternoon Jazz, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $7 members; $10 non-members. Dance or listen to your favorite tunes. Call 509-943-9414.
Argentine Tango Practica, 4-6 p.m., Salsa con Rumba, 5601 W. Clearwater Suite 110, Kennewick. Cost: $5. A tango experience that is between a lesson and a milonga in order to practice the skills you already have and to ask questions and receive advice. All skill levels are welcome. Call 831-214-3021.
Theater
‘The Woman in Black’, 2 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets available at the door or Richland Players website. Call 509-943-1991.
Comments