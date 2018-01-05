Mid-Columbia book groups

Mid-Columbia Libraries
▪ Kennewick branch
1620 S. Union St. Call Jan Wheaton, 582-4899.
7 p.m. second Tuesday of the month
Jan. 9: Thank You for Being Late: An Optimist’s Guide to Thriving in the Age of Acceleration by Thomas Friedman
▪ Pasco branch
1320 W. Hopkins, large meeting room. Call: Susan Koenig, 509-545-6936.
1 p.m. third Wednesday of the month
Jan. 17: Caleb’s Crossing by Geraldine Brooks
Richland Public Library
955 Northgate Drive. Call Lisa Adams, 942-7678.
6:30 p.m. third Monday of month
Thursday Afternoon Book Group
955 Northgate Drive, Richland. Call Evelyn Painter, 509-420-4811.
1 p.m. third Thursday of the month.
Jan. 18: News of the World by Paulette Jiles
Feb. 15: The Nightingale by Kristen Hannah
Coffee Break Book Club
Barnes & Noble Cafe, Columbia Center, Kennewick. Call Tricia Schierman, 509-619-3165.
7 p.m. last Thursday of the month
Jan. 25: The Circle by Dave Eggers
Grandview Library
500 W. Main St. Program Room. Call Paula Brotherton, 882-7035.
10 a.m. fourth Thursday of the month.
Jan. 25: The Nest by Cynthia D’APrix
Central Church
1124 Stevens Drive, Room 300, Richland. Call Helen Coleman, 375-5757.
1 p.m. first Thursday of the month.
Feb. 1: The Lilac Girls by Martha Hall Kelly
Adventures Underground Book Club
Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Simons St., Richland.
7 p.m. first Friday of the month
Bookworm Book Club
731 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite 102, Kennewick. Call Marilyn McLaughlin, 509-735-9016.
6 p.m. second Tuesday of the month.
