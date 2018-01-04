Dayton gallery putting artistic spin on food drive

Wenaha Gallery in Dayton is holding a food drive this month, and gallery staffers are once again putting a unique spin on the annual event.
They’re creating and re-creating a 3-D sculpture with the cans, boxes and bags.
The food drive collects items for the Dayton Community Food Bank and typically brings in about 500 pounds of food.
Gallery customers get a discount on custom framing for bringing in donations.
The gallery is at 219 E. Main St., Dayton, and is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily except Sunday.
