Arts & Entertainment

Dayton gallery putting artistic spin on food drive

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

January 04, 2018 04:57 PM

Wenaha Gallery in Dayton is holding a food drive this month, and gallery staffers are once again putting a unique spin on the annual event.

They’re creating and re-creating a 3-D sculpture with the cans, boxes and bags.

The food drive collects items for the Dayton Community Food Bank and typically brings in about 500 pounds of food.

Gallery customers get a discount on custom framing for bringing in donations.

The gallery is at 219 E. Main St., Dayton, and is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily except Sunday.

