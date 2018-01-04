Arts & Entertainment

Activities for kids, families planned at Reach museum in Richland

Several programs are coming up at the Reach museum in Richland.

They include:

▪  Reach Little Explorers, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 11.

The program is for preschoolers and their parents and will include lessons on fossils in the area.

Cost is $8 per family of up to four people, with $2 for each additional child.

▪  STEAM Family Fun Workshop, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan. 13.

The program will center on “The Art of Mathematics,” with hands-on activities that explore math through art.

Cost is admission to the Reach, which is $10 for adults and $6 for seniors, military and students. Kids age 5 and under are admitted for free.

▪  Makerspace activities, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays in January and February.

The museum is offering free self-guided makerspace activities, with materials and instructions provided.

The inspiration for the activities is a new exhibit of prehistoric art.

Cost is admission to the Reach, which is $10 for adults and $6 for seniors, military and students. Kids age 5 and under are admitted for free.

The Reach is at 1943 Columbia Park Trail.

