Chiawana High’s Cocoa Café talent showcase set Jan. 10

The annual Cocoa Café talent showcase at Chiawana High School is set for 7 p.m. Jan. 10.
The event is organized by leadership students at the Pasco school and will feature a variety of performances, from music to magic.
Pasco-based rock band Night Argent also will perform.
“This is our most well-attended leadership event every year,” Sarah LeDuc, a Chiawana leadership teacher, said in a statement.
“We’re very excited to have Night Argent perform for us this year,” she added.
Tickets are $5 in advance or $7 at the door. A free cocoa is included in admission.
