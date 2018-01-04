Arts & Entertainment

Chiawana High’s Cocoa Café talent showcase set Jan. 10

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

January 04, 2018 04:57 PM

The annual Cocoa Café talent showcase at Chiawana High School is set for 7 p.m. Jan. 10.

The event is organized by leadership students at the Pasco school and will feature a variety of performances, from music to magic.

Pasco-based rock band Night Argent also will perform.

“This is our most well-attended leadership event every year,” Sarah LeDuc, a Chiawana leadership teacher, said in a statement.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We’re very excited to have Night Argent perform for us this year,” she added.

Tickets are $5 in advance or $7 at the door. A free cocoa is included in admission.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22

    Nitro Circus is set to perform Sept. 22 at Gesa Stadium.

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22 2:00

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22
DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness 2:13

DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness
WATCH: 2:13

WATCH: "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" official teaser trailer

View More Video