Tri-City things to do for Jan. 5-14

fri | Jan. 5
Comedy
Geoff Young, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Secret Lives of Stars, 7 p.m., and Oasis In Space, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Makerspace at the Museum, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Reach museum, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Create imaginative artwork inspired by the new exhibit in the Hoch Gallery, Prehistoric Inspired Art. This project is self-guided. Materials for your masterpiece will be available in the Main Hall. Cost: $10 adults; $6 students, seniors and military; free for kids age 5 and under.
Nightlife
Dan Myers, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Guitar, percussion and aboriginal wind instruments. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
NW Arenacross Nationals, Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; show starts at 7:30 p.m., TRAC, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Cost: in advance, 13 and older is $19; 4 to 12 is $42; reserved seating for all ages is $21. Day-of prices go up $2 for each group. Kids 3 and under are free. Tickets at traconline.com.
Talks & Readings
The Underground Book Club Meeting, 7-8:45 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
sat | Jan. 6
Comedy
Geoff Young, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Kaluoka’hina: the Enchanted Reef, 2 p.m. and The Life of Trees, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Makerspace at the Museum, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Reach museum, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Create imaginative artwork inspired by the new exhibit in the Hoch Gallery, Prehistoric Inspired Art. This project is self-guided. Materials for your masterpiece will be available in the Main Hall. Cost: $10 adults; $6 students, seniors and military; free for kids age 5 and under.
Music
Bells of the Desert: Ring Noel, 2-3:30 p.m., Kennewick First United Methodist Church, 2 S. Dayton St., Kennewick. $10 suggested donation.
Hamiltunes Tri-Cities!, 6:30-10:30 p.m., 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Mid-Columbia Musical Theatre hosts Hamiltunes, a Hamilton sing-a-long. Don’t miss your chance to be “in the room where it happens” as we sing through this ground-breaking musical. Free admission. Donations accepted for World Relief Tri-Cities.
Nightlife
Beer Choir: Atomic Chapter, 4-6 p.m., White Bluffs Brewing, 2034 Logston Ave., Richland. A grand time in the ancient tradition of people singing while drinking beer.
Kenny Day, R&B/Soul, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
NW Arenacross Nationals, Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; show starts at 7:30 p.m., TRAC, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Cost: in advance, 13 and older is $19; 4 to 12 is $42; reserved seating for all ages is $21. Day-of prices go up $2 for each group. Kids 3 and under are free. Tickets at traconline.com.
sun | Jan. 7
Misc.
Brides 2018, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Nearly 100 bridal-industry exhibitors from throughout the region display their unique products and services in an elegant boutique-style format making it easy for the bride-to-be to consider the multiple options that are locally available. General admission: $20.
Sports
NW Flat Track Racing, TRAC, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. See whrmotorsports.com for more information.
mon | Jan. 8
Music
Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 6-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | Jan. 9
Misc.
Open Mic Night, 5-8 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Open mic for comedians, every style of music, spoken word, poetry, storytelling, 5-minute lectures on any topics - all around variety. Call 509-946-9893.
wed | Jan. 10
Misc.
Dungeons & Dragons Encounters + D&D Adventurers League, 6-8:30 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
Music
Jazz Jam Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jam with some of the region’s finest up and coming talent. Call 509-946-9328.
Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.
thu | Jan. 11
Comedy
Leif Skyving, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Richland International Folk Dancers, 7-9 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. Cost: $4. Casual international folk dancing with instruction as required. Call 509-967-5535.
Misc.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Open Board Game Night, 5-8:45 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
Music
Washington Old Time Fiddlers Concert, 7-10 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 2500 Chester Rd., Richland. Free. Old Time Acoustic music. Call 509-591-0710.
Talks & Readings
Tri-City Photography Club: Getting to Know Your Camera, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Benton PUD Administration Building, 2721 West 10th Ave., Kennewick. Meeting is free; Club Membership Dues-$25/yr. Did you get a new camera for Christmas? Bring your camera, manual and questions and be prepared to learn.
fri | Jan. 12
Comedy
Leif Skyving, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Dynamic Earth, 7 p.m., and Bad Astronomy: Myths and Misconceptions, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Makerspace at the Museum, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Reach museum, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Create imaginative artwork inspired by the new exhibit in the Hoch Gallery, Prehistoric Inspired Art. This project is self-guided. Materials for your masterpiece will be available in the Main Hall. Cost: $10 adults; $6 students, seniors and military; free for kids age 5 and under.
Nightlife
Scott Pemberton Band, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Cover: $10. Deep jazz, NW rock/grunge, blues roots and west coast funk. Call 509-946-9328.
Barefoot Randy, Singer/Songwriter, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Ian Moore, 7-9 p.m., Brewminatti, 713 6th St., Prosser. Tickets: $15 advance / $20 day of. Call 509-786-2269.
The Firesides, 7-9 p.m., 3 Eyed Fish Wine Bar, 1970 Keene Rd., Richland. The Firesides perform 50’s and 60’s classic rock and country music. Call 509-628-3255.
Sports
Portland Winterhawks at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$24.
Talks & Readings
Urban Poets Society Presents: Open Mic Night!, 7-8:45 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
Theater
‘The Little Sweep’, 7:30 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: Adults $25; K-12 free. The Mid-Columbia Mastersingers and the Academy of Children’s Theatre present Benjamin Britten’s joyful introduction to the fun of opera. The children and adults write and rehearse an opera and then they perform it — the audience is even invited to sing along! Call 509-460-1766.
‘The Woman in Black’, 8 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets available at the door or Richland Players website. Call 509-943-1991.
sat | Jan. 13
Comedy
Leif Skyving, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Two Small Pieces of Glass: The Amazing Telescope, 2 p.m., and Planet Nine, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Makerspace at the Museum, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Reach museum, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Create imaginative artwork inspired by the new exhibit in the Hoch Gallery, Prehistoric Inspired Art. This project is self-guided. Materials for your masterpiece will be available in the Main Hall. Cost: $10 adults; $6 students, seniors and military; free for kids age 5 and under.
Nightlife
Jeff Peterson, Jazz, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Columbia Hard Bop Collective, Jazz, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Prince George Cougars at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets $24-$27.
Theater
‘The Little Sweep’, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: Adults $25; K-12 free. The Mid-Columbia Mastersingers and the Academy of Children’s Theatre present Benjamin Britten’s joyful introduction to the fun of opera. The children and adults write and rehearse an opera and then they perform it — the audience is even invited to sing along! Call 509-460-1766.
‘The Woman in Black’, 8 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets available at the door or Richland Players website. Call 509-943-1991.
sun | Jan. 14
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $7. Dance or listen to your favorite music by The Columbia River Dance Band. Call 509-946-6276.
