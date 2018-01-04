They’re teaming up to make an opera. Now you can get in on the act

Mid-Columbia Mastersingers and Academy of Children’s Theatre last collaborated on an opera in 2015, with Noye’s Fludde.
The production was a significant undertaking, with a sprawling cast of singers and instrumental musicians.
And it was a success.
Now, the two performing arts groups are joining forces again for Let’s Make an Opera: The Little Sweep.
Like Noye’s Fludde, which is Old English for Noah’s Flood, Let’s Make an Opera was composed by Benjamin Britten.
It’s a fun and triumphant tale that features a cast of 11, a mix of adult Mastersingers and young Academy of Children’s Theatre performers.
The audience gets in on the singing, too.
“That’s a particularly cool aspect,” said Justin Raffa, artistic director of the Mastersingers.
The adult performers are bringing their “A” games and the young performers “are killing it,” Raffa said. “They’re funny. They’re amazing singers.”
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12 and at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland.
The show is an opera-within-a-play. In the first act, a group of children decide to write and stage an opera, with help from some local adults.
In the second act, that opera comes to life, centering on the plight of a poor young chimney sweep.
Jacob Eveland, a third-grader, makes his stage debut as the young sweep. “He’s doing a wonderful job,” Raffa said.
So are the other ACT performers, he said. They are Katy Connors, Lola Eden, Arlo McGowan, Niko Theriault and Peter Wilhelm.
The Mastersingers lending their skill and talents to the show are Emily Brown, Molly Holleran, Erin Patterson, Reginald Unterseher and Jason Wickson.
Audience members will serve as the chorus, with time written in to teach them their parts in the songs.
Joanna Flaten is directing, with musical direction by Raffa.
Britten, who wrote Let’s Make an Opera with Eric Crozier, is Raffa’s favorite composer.
His work is challenging, and “he never wrote pieces just to make a buck,” Raffa said. “He wrote because he was inspired by someone or something, and that makes the writing very personal and powerful.”
Britten was particularly passionate about making opera accessible to young people.
Let’s Make an Opera is a good example, Raffa said. The children are the stars, the heroes.
And audiences can expect to have a great time as they watch the opera come to life before their eyes, Raffa said.
“Nobody is going to be looking at their watches” because they’ll be swept up in the fun, he said.
Each act lasts about 45 minutes. The piece is in English, including the opera. A chamber orchestra will accompany the singers.
Tickets are $25 for adults and free for students in kindergarten through high school. First-time Mastersingers attendees also are admitted for free.
Tickets are available at mcmastersingers.org and by calling 509-460-1766.
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
