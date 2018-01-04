Is the ‘Woman in Black’ real? See for yourself — if you dare

Who is she? What does she want? Did you really catch a glimpse of her, or was that your mind playing tricks?
You may find yourself asking those questions if you’re brave enough to catch Richland Players’ The Woman in Black.
The show, opening Jan. 12, is heavy on scares and suspense.
“The audience is going to be pulled into the story. They’re going to be sucked in,” said Christy Valle, director.
The Woman in Black centers on Arthur Kipps, an attorney who encountered the mysterious woman in his younger days — to tragic results.
The local production stars Robert John Hanson as Kipps and Bryan Grossman as an actor hired to help tell his story. Shayla Wright is the Woman in Black.
The cast has worked hard to bring the tale to life, Valle said. “They’ve been really engaged in the whole process. They’ve been eager to put in extra effort,” she said.
She also praised the behind-the-scenes crew, who’ve seamlessly tackled the show’s many technical demands, she said.
The Woman in Black was written by Stephen Mallatratt, based on the book by Susan Hill.
It debuted at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough, England, in 1987, eventually moving to the London’s West End. It’s the second longest-running non-musical play in West End history.
The play falls into a relatively rare genre of theater, Valle said — it’s a pure thriller.
While the fright is real, the show also “will tug at your heartstrings. It’s going to be an emotional ride, for sure,” the director said.
Trauma changes people. We want to show that these experiences, these traumas — they touch deep at your heart. Sometimes you have to share that experience.
Christy Valle, director
That’s because, beyond the suspense and the specter of the Woman in Black, the play touches on the lasting effects of trauma.
“There’s a theme of, ‘This must be told,’ ” Valle said. “Trauma changes people. We want to show that these experiences, these traumas — they touch deep at your heart. Sometimes you have to share that experience.”
Valle hopes audiences show up with open minds, ready for a thrill ride.
“I want the audience to be taken back to a time when they had a childlike wonder,” she said. “To really experience the story, you have to have that wonder and awe that anything is possible.”
Performances are at 8 p.m. Jan. 12-13, 19-20 and 26-27 and at 2 p.m. Jan. 21 and 28 at the Players’ theater, 608 The Parkway. A red carpet will be rolled out for opening weekend.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students, seniors and the military. They’re available at richlandplayers.org, by calling 509-943-1991 and at the theater.
