New art exhibition opens at Columbia Basin College

December 28, 2017 05:06 PM

A new art exhibition, The Texture of Black, runs Jan. 8 to Feb. 8 at Columbia Basin College’s Esvelt Gallery.

The show features work by artists Brenda Mallory of Portland and Jenene Nagy of Aspen and Los Angeles.

A reception for the artists is at 7 p.m. Jan. 11 at the gallery.

“(The) joint exhibit is chromatically dark in value and includes a variety of media, from the sculptural forms of Mallory with repurposed materials joined with crude hardware to imply tenuous connections and repairs, to the two-dimensional work of Nagy. The exhibition places great emphasis on materials and material study. The act of perceiving this work takes time, patience and attention,” a CBC new release said.

Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8:30 a.m. to noon Fridays.

