Tri-Cities Quilters’ Guild pieces on display in Richland

A variety of quilts will be on display in January at Gallery at the Park in Richland.
The Tri-Cities Quilters’ Guild show, called Persistence of Pattern, runs Jan. 2-26 at the gallery, 89 Lee Blvd. A reception is 1 p.m. Jan. 7.
The show will feature bed quilts, wall hangings and miniature quilts in different styles, plus the guild’s 2018 raffle quilt.
That quilt, featuring five cascading Bali Wedding Star blocks, will be raffled in March.
Gallery at the Park is open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.
