Here’s how you can ring in 2018 in the Tri-Cities

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

December 28, 2017 12:19 PM

From hockey to comedy to music and dancing, there are plenty of options for Tri-Citians looking to get festive on New Year’s Eve.

And there’s family friendly fun as well, including First Night Tri-Cities at the Gesa Carousel of Dreams in Kennewick.

The Tri-City Americans also will take on the Spokane Chiefs in a New Year’s tradition.

Here’s a sampling of what’s going on:

First Night Tri-Cities

▪  First Night Tri-Cities runs from 3 to 9 p.m. at the Gesa Carousel of Dreams in Kennewick.

Kasen Arendell, 3, recently rides on a horse on The Gesa Carousel of Dreams in Kennewick after the unveiling of a new carved reindeer named Spirit. Arendell of Kennewick was accompanied by his grandparents Greg and Janice Pocek.
Gesa Credit Union is the sponsor. The family friendly event includes carousel rides, magic and hypnotist shows, face painting and a photo booth.

A fireworks show and ball drop are at 9 p.m.

​Cost is $7, with children age 4 and younger admitted for free.

Hockey, yoga

▪  Tri-City Americans will face the Spokane Chiefs in a New Year’s Eve tradition.

Game time is 7:05 p.m. at the Toyota Center in Kennewick. Tickets are $24 for general admission; $22 for seniors age 62 and older; $14 for youth ages 10 to 19; and $11 for kids ages 3 to 9.

They’re available through Ticketmaster and the Toyota Center box office. Those purchased through the box office avoid service charges.

▪  Unity Yoga in Richland is offering a New Year’s Eve sunset meditation and intention ceremony.

It runs 4 to 5:30 p.m. A $25 donation is suggested.

Comedy

▪  Comedian Kermet Apio will take the stage at 7 p.m. Gesa Power House Theater in Walla Walla.

A complimentary champagne toast, timed to the East Coast ball drop, is at 9 p.m.

Tickets are $25. They’re available at phtww.com or by calling 509-529-6500.

Party, party, party

▪  Vida Amore and Tatiana Rexia are hosting a New Year’s bash at Out and About in Pasco.

Doors open at 9 p.m. and a DJ will play music until 4 a.m. Complimentary champagne will be served at midnight and breakfast is at 2 a.m.

The event is 21 and older. Tickets are $10 in advance at cluboutandabout.com.

▪  The bands Be Tricky and The Nostalgents will help ring in the new year at Emerald of Siam in Richland.

Along with live music, a special dinner buffet also is planned.

Music starts at 9 p.m. Cover is $10 in advance and $14 at the door.

The event is open to all ages until 10:45 p.m. and then becomes 21 and older.

▪  Club Joker in Richland will have a comedy show and a party with a deejay.

Comedian Dan St. Germain will go on at 8 p.m. A New Year’s Eve party follows at 9:30 p.m. People are encouraged to wear black and white.

The comedy show is $15 and the party is $10. A $20 combo ticket is available online through brownpapertickets.com.

The event is 21 and older.

▪  The band Nuketown will get revelers on the dance floor at the Branding Iron in Kennewick.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8:30 p.m. Cover is $15 and includes a champagne toast and breakfast buffet. The event is 21 and older.

▪  A 40s-themed bash is planned at D’s Wicked Cider in Kennewick.

The Jamie Nasario Band will perform. The event starts at 8:30 p.m. and is 21 and older.

Tickets are $35 per person and include a cider mimosa toast and finger food. To buy a ticket, call 509-627-3100.

▪  Indo Lux will entertain at R.F. McDougall’s in Richland.

Dinner and drink specials will be available. Vibe Tri-Cities and R.F. McDougall’s are hosting.

▪  Black Rose Concept will perform at Kimo’s in Richland.

The event starts at 9 p.m. Dinner deals will be available.

▪  The Pub in Kennewick is holding a New Year’s toga party.

The band Colorblind will perform. The event starts at 9 p.m. and is 21 and older. Cover is $5.

▪  Clover Island Inn in Kennewick is having a Jamaican-themed New Year’s Eve event.

It includes a social, a Jamaican-themed dinner buffet and music by the reggae band Unified Culture. A rum punch toast will happen at midnight.

Cost is $218 per couple, including a hotel room, dinner and breakfast on New Year’s Day. To buy a package, call Clover Island at 509-586-0541.

Have an event to add to the listing? Email sschilling@tricityherald.com

Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald

