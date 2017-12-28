Here’s how you can ring in 2018 in the Tri-Cities

From hockey to comedy to music and dancing, there are plenty of options for Tri-Citians looking to get festive on New Year’s Eve.
And there’s family friendly fun as well, including First Night Tri-Cities at the Gesa Carousel of Dreams in Kennewick.
The Tri-City Americans also will take on the Spokane Chiefs in a New Year’s tradition.
Here’s a sampling of what’s going on:
First Night Tri-Cities
▪ First Night Tri-Cities runs from 3 to 9 p.m. at the Gesa Carousel of Dreams in Kennewick.
Gesa Credit Union is the sponsor. The family friendly event includes carousel rides, magic and hypnotist shows, face painting and a photo booth.
A fireworks show and ball drop are at 9 p.m.
Cost is $7, with children age 4 and younger admitted for free.
Hockey, yoga
▪ Tri-City Americans will face the Spokane Chiefs in a New Year’s Eve tradition.
Game time is 7:05 p.m. at the Toyota Center in Kennewick. Tickets are $24 for general admission; $22 for seniors age 62 and older; $14 for youth ages 10 to 19; and $11 for kids ages 3 to 9.
They’re available through Ticketmaster and the Toyota Center box office. Those purchased through the box office avoid service charges.
▪ Unity Yoga in Richland is offering a New Year’s Eve sunset meditation and intention ceremony.
It runs 4 to 5:30 p.m. A $25 donation is suggested.
Comedy
▪ Comedian Kermet Apio will take the stage at 7 p.m. Gesa Power House Theater in Walla Walla.
A complimentary champagne toast, timed to the East Coast ball drop, is at 9 p.m.
Tickets are $25. They’re available at phtww.com or by calling 509-529-6500.
Party, party, party
▪ Vida Amore and Tatiana Rexia are hosting a New Year’s bash at Out and About in Pasco.
Doors open at 9 p.m. and a DJ will play music until 4 a.m. Complimentary champagne will be served at midnight and breakfast is at 2 a.m.
The event is 21 and older. Tickets are $10 in advance at cluboutandabout.com.
▪ The bands Be Tricky and The Nostalgents will help ring in the new year at Emerald of Siam in Richland.
Along with live music, a special dinner buffet also is planned.
Music starts at 9 p.m. Cover is $10 in advance and $14 at the door.
The event is open to all ages until 10:45 p.m. and then becomes 21 and older.
▪ Club Joker in Richland will have a comedy show and a party with a deejay.
Comedian Dan St. Germain will go on at 8 p.m. A New Year’s Eve party follows at 9:30 p.m. People are encouraged to wear black and white.
The comedy show is $15 and the party is $10. A $20 combo ticket is available online through brownpapertickets.com.
The event is 21 and older.
▪ The band Nuketown will get revelers on the dance floor at the Branding Iron in Kennewick.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8:30 p.m. Cover is $15 and includes a champagne toast and breakfast buffet. The event is 21 and older.
▪ A 40s-themed bash is planned at D’s Wicked Cider in Kennewick.
The Jamie Nasario Band will perform. The event starts at 8:30 p.m. and is 21 and older.
Tickets are $35 per person and include a cider mimosa toast and finger food. To buy a ticket, call 509-627-3100.
▪ Indo Lux will entertain at R.F. McDougall’s in Richland.
Dinner and drink specials will be available. Vibe Tri-Cities and R.F. McDougall’s are hosting.
▪ Black Rose Concept will perform at Kimo’s in Richland.
The event starts at 9 p.m. Dinner deals will be available.
▪ The Pub in Kennewick is holding a New Year’s toga party.
The band Colorblind will perform. The event starts at 9 p.m. and is 21 and older. Cover is $5.
▪ Clover Island Inn in Kennewick is having a Jamaican-themed New Year’s Eve event.
It includes a social, a Jamaican-themed dinner buffet and music by the reggae band Unified Culture. A rum punch toast will happen at midnight.
Cost is $218 per couple, including a hotel room, dinner and breakfast on New Year’s Day. To buy a package, call Clover Island at 509-586-0541.
