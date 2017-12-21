Arts & Entertainment

Mid-Columbia book groups

December 21, 2017 06:37 PM

Mid-Columbia Libraries

▪ Kennewick branch

1620 S. Union St. Call Jan Wheaton, 582-4899.

7 p.m. second Tuesday of the month

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jan. 9: Thank You for Being Late: An Optimist’s Guide to Thriving in the Age of Acceleration by Thomas Friedman

▪  Pasco branch

1320 W. Hopkins, large meeting room. Call: Susan Koenig, 509-545-6936.

11 a.m. this month only, third Wednesday of the month

Richland Public Library

955 Northgate Drive. Call Lisa Adams, 942-7678.

6:30 p.m. third Monday of month

Thursday Afternoon Book Group

955 Northgate Drive, Richland. Call Evelyn Painter, 509-420-4811.

1 p.m. third Thursday of the month.

Jan. 18: News of the World by Paulette Jiles

Feb. 15: The Nightingale by Kristen Hannah

Coffee Break Book Club

Barnes & Noble Cafe, Columbia Center, Kennewick. Call Tricia Schierman, 509-619-3165.

7 p.m. last Thursday of the month

Jan. 25: The Circle by Dave Eggers

Grandview Library

500 W. Main St. Program Room. Call Paula Brotherton, 882-7035.

10 a.m. fourth Thursday of the month.

Central Church

1124 Stevens Drive, Room 300, Richland. Call Helen Coleman, 375-5757.

1 p.m. first Thursday of the month.

Jan 4: The Orchardist: A Novel by Amanda Coplin

Feb. 1: The Lilac Girls by Martha Hall Kelly

Adventures Underground Book Club

Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Simons St., Richland.

7 p.m. first Friday of the month

Bookworm Book Club

731 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite 102, Kennewick. Call Marilyn McLaughlin, 509-735-9016.

6 p.m. second Tuesday of the month.

To include your book group in this listing, email news@tricityherald.com.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22

    Nitro Circus is set to perform Sept. 22 at Gesa Stadium.

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22 2:00

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22
DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness 2:13

DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness
WATCH: 2:13

WATCH: "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" official teaser trailer

View More Video