Tri-City things to do for Dec. 22-31

fri | Dec. 22
Comedy
Marc Yaffee, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Secrets of the Sun, 7 p.m., and Cell! Cell! Cell!, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
Live Country Music, 7-10 p.m., Eagles Lodge 2485, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. Cover: $5. This is for all our members and guest. Call 509-586-1717.
Pat & Rich2, 7-10 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Drive, Richland. Sounds of Christmas in the lounge.
The Night Before The Night Before - A Firing Squad Christmas, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Three Rivers Saxtette Christmas Edition, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
The Living Nativity, 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m., Hillspring Church, 1153 Gage Blvd, Richland. Tickets: $10 adults; $5 ages 5-12; free for 4 and under. hillspringtc.org/nativity. Call 509-627-1109.
sat | Dec. 23
Art
Paint Nite, 3-5 p.m., Terra Blanca Winery & Estate Vineyard, 34715 Demoss Rd., Benton City. Tickets: $45. Grab your friends and spend two hours drinking, laughing, and flexing your creative muscles. Call 509-588-6082.
Comedy
Marc Yaffee, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Misc.
Christmas Eve Eve Bird Walk, 9-11:30 a.m., Amon Creek Natural Preserve, South Entrance, Richland. Come one, come all. Beginner and experienced birders are welcome for a warmup to the annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count. Dress for the weather, bring binoculars if you have them.
Nightlife
The Mistle-Tones / Jami Cooper and Aaron Nelson, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Boat Race Weekend w/Sammy Pete & Badland Nomad, Indie/Rock from Spokane, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Salsa Saturday, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $7. Salsa music and dancing by Noches Calientes. Call 509-943-1173.
Theater
The Living Nativity, 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m., Hillspring Church, 1153 Gage Blvd, Richland. Tickets: $10 adults; $5 ages 5-12; free for 4 and under. hillspringtc.org/nativity. Call 509-627-1109.
tue | Dec. 26
Art
Canvas and Cocktails - Instructor-led Art, 6:30 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. $25 includes all supplies. Grab a friend, family or significant other and paint together. It is a night of fun for everyone. Call 509-946-9328.
wed | Dec. 27
Misc.
Dungeons & Dragons Encounters + D&D Adventurers League, 6-8:30 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Winter Break Fun - All About Owls, 10 a.m.-noon, Reach Museum, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Learn about what makes these nocturnal predators so successful. Build your own puppet and dissect owl pellets. Cost is $8 adults; $6 students, seniors and military; free for kids age 5 and under.
Music
Jazz Jam Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.
thu | Dec. 28
Comedy
Dan St. Germain, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $15. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Richland International Folk Dancers, 7-9 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. $4. Casual international folk dancing with instruction as required. Call 509-967-5535.
Misc.
Open Board Game Night, 5-8:45 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Board games, card games, chess and more. Bring your own or play one of the dozens in the board game library. Call 509-946-9893.
Winter Break Fun - Raptors of the River, 10 a.m.-noon, Reach Museum, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Learn what it takes to be a raptor of the river. Learn how Bald Eagle and Osprey live, eat and hunt along the Columbia River. Build your own nest and learn about what Eagles and Osprey eat and how we can help keep them safe. Cost is $8 adults; $6 students, seniors and military; free for kids age 5 and under.
Nightlife
Girls Night Out, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Ladies free; guys $5 after 11 p.m. Call 509-943-1173.
Walla Walla Jam Night, 8-11 p.m., Sapolil Cellars, 15 E. Main St., Walla Walla. No Cover. All styles are welcome.
fri | Dec. 29
Comedy
Dan St. Germain, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $15. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
‘Ferrari 312B’, 7-8:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $15 Reserved Seating; $10 Students. The sensational story of one of the most ground-breaking, beautiful Ferraris ever made, featuring contributions from some of the most legendary drivers in the sport’s history as they pay tribute to a unique car that changed the landscape of F1 forever. This film is unrated and runs approximately 85 minutes. The film is in English & Italian w/English subtitles. Call 509-529-6500.
Planetarium shows, Planet Nine, 7 p.m., and Black Holes: the Other Side of Infinity, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Winter Break Fun - Physics of Flight, 10 a.m.-noon, Reach Museum, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Explore the special features that help birds of prey fly and hunt. Create and test paper airplanes in different bird shapes and see how they measure up. Cost is $8 adults; $6 students, seniors and military; free for kids age 5 and under.
Nightlife
Dysfunctional Society/Simple Minded/This Past Tuesday, Rock, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Cindy McKay & Sally O’Neal, Songs from an Angel, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. A living angel, Cindy McKay and her 12 string guitar, sings a variety of tunes ranging from Stevie Nicks to James Taylor. Call 509-946-9328.
Live Country Music, 7-10 p.m., Eagles Lodge 2485, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. Cover: $5. This is for all our members and guest. Call 509-586-1717.
Sports
Portland Winterhawks at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $11-$24.
sat | Dec. 30
Art
Paint Nite, 3-5 p.m., Terra Blanca Winery & Estate Vineyard, 34715 Demoss Rd., Benton City. Tickets: $45. Grab your friends and spend two hours drinking, laughing, and flexing your creative muscles. Call 509-588-6082.
Comedy
Dan St. Germain, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $15. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, My House Has Stars, 2 p.m., and The Little Star That Could, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
Black Dolly, R&B/Jazz, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
JD Kindle, Country, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Salsa Saturday, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $7. Salsa music and dancing by Noches Calientes. Call 509-943-1173.
sun | Dec. 31
Comedy
Dan St. Germain, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $15. Call 509-943-1173.
Kermet Apio, 7-9 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $25 Reserved Seating. Call 509-529-6500.
New Year’s Eve Events
First Night Tri-Cities, 3-9 p.m., Gesa Carousel of Dreams, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Fun, family-friendly interactive entertainment for all to enjoy. Take a ride on the Gesa Carousel of Dreams. Participate in a magic show. Have your face painted. Take photos with your family and friends in the photo booth. Laugh at the comedy hypnoisis show. And cap the evening off with a ball drop and the area’s only New Year’s Eve fireworks show. Admission: $7 per person ages 5+/Free Kids 0-4.
Happy New Year!, 8 p.m., Paper Street Brewing Company, 701 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $10. Balloon Drop and Free Champagne at Midnight. DJ’s playing a mix of eclectic and popular music all night long. Advanced ticket purchase required. 18+ Call 509-221-0075.
New Year’s Eve Party Cruise, 9 p.m.-Midnight, Water2Wine Cruises, 660 Columbia Point Drive, Richland. Ring in the new year aboard the M/Y ‘Chrysalis.’ Cruise the grand Columbia River while enjoying fine wines with extraordinary cuisine, music and laughter with old and new friends. Kick up your heels and expect the very best for 2018. 21 or older. $74 per person. Call 509-578-1717.
New Year’s Eve Party, 7 p.m.-1 a.m., Clover Island Inn, 435 Clover Island Dr., 4th Floor Ballroom, Kennewick. Bring in the new year Reggae style. The party package includes Jamaican themed dinner, an overnight sleeping room, dancing with reggae band Unified Culture, party favors and breakfast in the morning. $218 per couple. Call 509-586-0541 for reservations.
New Year’s Eve at Tagaris, 9 p.m.-Midnight, Tagaris Winery, 844 Tulip Lane, Richland. Featuring the Knutzen Brothers! No cover charge, happy hour all day and night long. Call 509-628-2020.
New Year’s Eve Party, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Canyon Lakes Golf Course, 3700 W. Canyon Lakes Dr., Kennewick. All you can eat appetizers. Music by DJ Lon “Lonster” Martin. Midnight champagne toast. Special contests. Cost: $25 ($20 Social/Golf Members). Tickets Available in Golf shop or online: www.canyonlakesgolfcourse.com. 21 and over. Call 509-582-3736.
New Year’s Eve Gala, 7:30 p.m., Venezia Ristorante, 3280 George Washington Way, Richland. Tickets: $65. A one night event with great food, live music with Juan Forseca and wonderful Greek Traditions. Call 509-371-8300.
NYE Bash w/Be Tricky & The Nostalgents, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Spokane Chiefs at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $11-$24.
