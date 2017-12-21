The comedy show God is a Scottish Drag Queen is coming to Gesa Power House Theatre on Jan. 20.
The comedy show God is a Scottish Drag Queen is coming to Gesa Power House Theatre on Jan. 20. Courtesy photo
The comedy show God is a Scottish Drag Queen is coming to Gesa Power House Theatre on Jan. 20. Courtesy photo

Arts & Entertainment

‘God is a Scottish Drag Queen’ comes Walla Walla in January

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

December 21, 2017 03:07 PM

WALLA WALLA

The comedy show God is a Scottish Drag Queen is coming to Gesa Power House Theatre in Walla Walla on Jan. 20.

The show has won numerous awards.

Based on the character created by Mike Delamont and Jacob Richmond, it features “everyone’s favorite deity” dressed in a floral power suit, skewering everyone from Justin Bieber to the pope, a news release said.

It starts at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $25 and go on sale Dec. 26 at phtww.com or by calling 509-529-6500.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Gesa Power House Theatre is at 111 N. Sixth Ave.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22

    Nitro Circus is set to perform Sept. 22 at Gesa Stadium.

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22 2:00

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22
DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness 2:13

DIY Unicorn Frappuccino, minus the sickly sweetness
WATCH: 2:13

WATCH: "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" official teaser trailer

View More Video