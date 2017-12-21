‘God is a Scottish Drag Queen’ comes Walla Walla in January

The comedy show God is a Scottish Drag Queen is coming to Gesa Power House Theatre in Walla Walla on Jan. 20.
The show has won numerous awards.
Based on the character created by Mike Delamont and Jacob Richmond, it features “everyone’s favorite deity” dressed in a floral power suit, skewering everyone from Justin Bieber to the pope, a news release said.
It starts at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $25 and go on sale Dec. 26 at phtww.com or by calling 509-529-6500.
Never miss a local story.
Gesa Power House Theatre is at 111 N. Sixth Ave.
Comments