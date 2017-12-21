The documentary Ferrari 312B will screen Dec. 29 at Gesa Power House Theatre in Walla Walla.
‘Ferrari 312B’ to screen Dec. 29 in Walla Walla

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

December 21, 2017

WALLA WALLA

The documentary Ferrari 312B will screen Dec. 29 at Gesa Power House Theatre in Walla Walla.

Showtime is 7 p.m. The film tells the story of the Ferrari 312B, a Formula One racer, in honor of the company’s 70th anniversary.

It features contributions from drivers including Niki Lauda, Jacky Ickx, Jackie Stewart, Gerhard Berger and Damon Hill.

The film runs about 85 minutes. Beer, wine and food will be sold.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. They’re available phtww.com or by calling 509-529-6500.

Gesa Power House Theatre is at 111 N. Sixth Ave.

