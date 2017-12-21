West Richland artist featured in Lake Roosevelt collection

A West Richland painter was chosen as one of several artists in residence this year at the Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area in Northeast Washington.
Leslie Ann Hauer is donating a painting to the recreation area’s collection as part of the residency.
The piece is called Kettle River, April.
Hauer works primarily in oil.
“I am drawn to the drama of bold shapes and colors, shadows and light. I try to find the essence of landscape by limiting details and concentrating on the features that attracted my eye. I hope that my work provides a way to see and experience life,” she wrote on the program’s web page.
During her residency, she sought out spots to paint where she’d encounter visitors, with the hope that they’d engage with her and the scenery, she wrote.
“I will also search for locations that represent the essence of Lake Roosevelt in the hope that the representation on canvas will capture something of the nature of the landscape,” she wrote.
