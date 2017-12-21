Birds of Prey Extravaganza set Dec. 27-29 in Richland

A Birds of Prey Extravaganza is set Dec. 27-29 at the Reach museum in Richland.
Events are 10 a.m. to noon each day. They include hands-on crafts and activities.
Here’s a look:
▪ Dec. 27, “All About Owls.” Learn about owls, build your own owl puppet and dissect owl pellets.
▪ Dec. 28, “Raptors of the River.” Learn about bald eagles and osprey, and build your own nest.
▪ Dec. 29, “Physics of Flight.” Learn how birds of prey fly and hunt, and create and test airplanes in different bird shapes.
Cost is admission to the Reach, which is $8 for adults and $6 for military, seniors and students.
Children age 5 and under are admitted for free.
The Reach is at 1943 Columbia Park Trail.
