Things to Do

Fall Jazz Night
7 p.m. Nov. 30
CBC Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco
Free. Join the CBC jazz choir FreeForm and the CBC Jazz Ensemble for a night of jazz at its best. Big Band and vocal swing, blues, bop, funk, and fusion; it’s all there to thrill your ears, eyes, and happy feet.
Tri-City Americans
7:05 p.m. Dec. 1
Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick
Teddy Bear Toss game vs Seattle Thunderbirds. Bring new or gently used stuffed animals to be thrown on the ice when the Americans score their first goal. The stuffed animals will be donated to local charities. Tickets: $21 adults 20+, $19 seniors 62+, $12 teen 10-19 yr, $10 youth 3-9 yr.
Winter Wonderland
5-9 p.m. Dec. 1; 6-9 p.m. Dec. 2
HAPO Community Stage, 815 George Washington Way, Richland
Tree lighting, holiday music, hot cocoa, warming fires, and Santa. Outdoor movie is Elf on Dec. 2 (weather permitting). Bring chairs and blankets. Free.
Lighted Boat Parade
6-9 p.m. Dec. 1-2
Along the Columbia River from Clover Island to Howard Amon Park
The parade departs from Clover Island near the cable bridge in Kennewick, traveling past Columbia Park and Columbia Point, then turning around at Howard Amon Park in Richland before heading back to Clover Island.
Historic Kennewick Hometown Holiday
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 2
Kennewick Avenue between Dayton and Auburn Streets (Downtown)
Santa's Parade starts at 10:30 a.m., activities and entertainment last until 2 p.m. Selfies with Santa and Mrs. Claus, Santa's Giftshop, outdoor skating rink, hayrides, Polar Express readings, kids activities, holiday gift shopping and more.
29th Annual Lighted Farm Implement Parade
6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 2
Downtown Sunnyside
The longest-running farm-implement parade in the nation.
