Tri-City things to do for Nov. 3-12

fri | Nov. 3
Comedy
Mike Wally Walters, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, Oasis in Space, 7 p.m., and Two Small Pieces of Glass: The Amazing Telescope, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
B Reactor, Alphabet Houses, Spudnuts & Dupus Boomer Tour, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. $89. Advance registration is required by Thursday a.m. Call 425-493-4555.
Music
Rolling Hills Chorus ‘The Treble with Travel’, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: General $15; Seniors/Students $10. Call 509-521-0625.
Nightlife
Jeff Peterson, 6-9 p.m., The Kitchen at Barnard Griffin, 878 Tulip Ln., Richland. No cover. Unique arrangements of jazz and retro pop tunes with mellow trumpet and expressive vocals. Call 509-627-0266.
Dan Myers (The Sonic Shaman), Ambient, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Karmic Unrest (from Seattle)/The Van Dels/The Savage Henrys, Punk, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Live Country Music, 7-10 p.m., Eagles Lodge 2485, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. Cover: $5. This is for all our members and guest. Call 509-586-1717.
Talks & Readings
The Underground Book Club Meeting, 7-8:45 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
Theater
‘A Few Good Men’, 7:30-10 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $15 Reserved Seating. Includes adult content and strong language. For more information visit www.ltww.org or call 509-529-3683.
‘Macbeth’, 7 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $5-$50. Presented by The Rude Mechanicals. Recommended ages 13 and up. Call 509-946-1531.
‘The Crucible’, 7:30 p.m., Hanford High School Auditorium, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Tickets: $10-$12. hanforddrama.org.
sat | Nov. 4
Comedy
Mike Wally Walters, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, The Little Star That Could, 2 p.m., and Kaluoka’hina: the Enchanted Reef, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Applebees Flapjack Breakfast, 8-10 a.m., Applebee’s, 43 Columbia Point Dr., Richland. $10 per ticket. P.E.O. Chapter DF Fundraiser. Call 509-554-1576.
Holiday Bazaar, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Eagles Lodge 2485, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. Open to the public. Homemade arts, crafts and baked goods. Call 509-619-9474.
Holiday Bazaar & Silent Auction, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 640 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick. 26 local artist and crafters. Free. Call 509-967-6696.
JUNQUE Jingle, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Walla Walla County Fairgrounds, 363 Orchard St., Walla Walla. Tickets: $10 Early Admission; $5 General Admission. Vendors offering an array of unique junque, vintage, antiques, up-cycled and repurposed wares in a holiday setting. junquejingle.com.
Scandinavian American Bake Sale and Raffle, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Pasco First Lutheran Church, 530 W Bonneville St., Pasco. American and ethnic foods, various yeast breads, rolls, quick breads, candies and crafts. Call 509-547-4622.
Music
Rolling Hills Chorus ‘The Treble with Travel’, 6-8 p.m., Faith Assembly Auditorium, 1800 N. Rd. 72, Pasco. Tickets: General $15; Seniors/Students $10. Call 509-521-0625.
Nightlife
The Blow-Ins, Irish Pub Band from Ireland, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Moonlight Shimmy - Belly Dancing with the Sultana Dancers, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Salsa Saturday, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $7. Salsa music and dancing by Noches Calientes. Call 509-943-1173.
Theater
‘A Few Good Men’, 7:30-10 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $15 Reserved Seating. Includes adult content and strong language. For information visit www.ltww.org or call 509-529-3683.
‘Macbeth’, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $5-$50. Presented by The Rude Mechanicals. Recommended ages 13 and up. Call 509-946-1531.
‘The Crucible’, 7:30 p.m., Hanford High School Auditorium, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Tickets: $10-$12. hanforddrama.org.
mon | Nov. 6
Dance
Beginning Argentine Tango Classes, 7:50-8:50 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. Learn the fundamentals of Argentine Tango. No partner or experience required. Call 831-214-3021.
Music
Open Mic/Band showcase, hosted by Barefoot Randy, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.
tue| Nov. 7
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Email bethtrost@yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
Music
Fall Concert — Columbia Basin Concert Band, 7-9 p.m., Southridge High School, 3320 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Free. Join the CBC jazz choir FreeForm and the CBC Jazz Ensemble for an amazing night of jazz at its fullest and best. Call 509-542-5531.
Theater
Rodgers and Hammerstein’s ‘Cinderella’, 7 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $57-$82.
wed | Nov. 8
Film
Live Cinema: ‘La bohème’ - Royal Opera, 6-8:45 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $15 General Admission / $10 Students. Tickets available online or by calling the box office at 509-529-6500.
Misc.
Dungeons & Dragons Encounters + D&D Adventurers League, 6-8:30 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
Music
Jazz Jam Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.
thu | Nov. 9
Comedy
John Hilder, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Richland International Folk Dancers, 7-9 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. $4. Casual international folk dancing with instruction as required. Call 509-967-5535.
Film
‘The C Word’ Documentary, 5:30-7:30 p.m., GC Public House & Catering, 9221 W Clearwater Ave., Kennewick. Free. The C Word documentary is told through the perspectives of two cancer survivors. Small snacks will be provided. Call 509-987-1800.
Misc.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Open Board Game Night, 5-8:45 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Board games, card games, chess and more. Bring your own or play one of the dozens in the board game library. Call 509-946-9893.
Music
Girls Night Out, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Ladies free; guys $5 after 11 p.m. Call 509-943-1173.
Walla Walla Jam Night, 8-11 p.m., Sapolil Cellars, 15 E. Main St., Walla Walla. No Cover. All styles are welcome.
Washington Old Time Fiddlers Concert, 7-10 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 2500 Chester Rd., Richland. Free. Call 509-591-0710.
fri | Nov. 10
Comedy
John Hilder, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, Dynamic Earth, 7 p.m., and Bad Astronomy: Myths and Misconceptions, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
B Reactor, Alphabet Houses, Spudnuts & Dupus Boomer Tour, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. $89. Advance registration is required by Thursday a.m. Call 425-493-4555.
Urban Poets Society Presents: Open Mic Night!, 7-8:45 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
Music
3 Rivers Coffeehouse with Trillium-239, 7:30 p.m., All Saints Episcopal Church, 1322 Kimball Avenue, Richland. $8/$6 suggested donation. Complex melodic lines and quirky lyrics are highlighted with masterful arrangements on a variety of instruments. Call 509-528-2215.
Mid-Columbia Mastersingers Latin American Celebration, 7:30 p.m., St. Joseph’s Chapel, 520 S. Garfield St. Kennewick. Tickets: $25 Adults; K-12 Free. Featuring Misa por la Paz y la Justicia, by Ariel Ramirez. Call 509-460-1766.
Nightlife
Duende Libre, Latin fusion from Seattle, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Jeff Peterson, Jazz, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Live Country Music, 7-10 p.m., Eagles Lodge 2485, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. Cover: $5. This is for all our members and guest. Call 509-586-1717.
The Firesides, 7-9 p.m., 3 Eyed Fish Wine Bar, 1970 Keene Rd., Richland. 50’s and 60’s Classic Rock and Country Music. Call 509-628-3255.
Theater
‘A Few Good Men’, 7:30-10 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $15 Reserved Seating. Includes adult content and strong language. For more information visit www.ltww.org or call 509-529-3683.
‘I Hate Hamlet’, 8 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets available at the door or Richland Players website. Call 509-943-1991.
sat | Nov. 11
Comedy
John Hilder, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Black Holes: the Other Side of Infinity, 2 p.m., and Secret Lives of Stars, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Veterans Day Parade, 9:30-11 a.m., West Richland Chamber of Commerce, 6102 W Van Giesen St., West Richland. Free. Call 509-967-0521.
Tri-Cities Wine Festival, 7 p.m., Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $57-$62. A 21 and over event.
Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Highway Tabernacle Church, 2715 W 7th Ave., Kennewick. Over 35 vendors with something for everyone. Call 509-947-4474.
Music
Michael Peterson Veterans Day Concert with Mid-Columbia Symphony, 7:30 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland. Tickets: $28 Adults, $20 Veterans, $16 Students.
Mid-Columbia Mastersingers Latin American Celebration, 7:30 p.m., St. Joseph’s Chapel, 520 S. Garfield St. Kennewick. Tickets: $25 Adults; K-12 Free. Featuring Misa por la Paz y la Justicia, by Ariel Ramirez. Call 509-460-1766.
Nightlife
Jeff Peterson, 7-10 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Dr., Richland. No cover. Jazz and retro pop tunes with mellow trumpet and expressive vocals. Call 509-946-8178.
Metal Night with Desolate, Pecado, Rising Enemy and Guardians of Virginity, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Frank and Debi Eng, Jazz, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Salsa Saturday, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $7. Salsa music and dancing by Noches Calientes. Call 509-943-1173.
Theater
‘A Few Good Men’, 7:30-10 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $15 Reserved Seating. Includes adult content and strong language. For more information visit www.ltww.org or call 509-529-3683.
‘I Hate Hamlet’, 8 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets available at the door or Richland Players website. Call 509-943-1991.
‘Macbeth’, 7-9 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $25-$20 Reserved Seating; $15 Students. Presented by The Rude Mechanicals. Recommended ages 13 and up. Call 509-529-6500.
sun | Nov. 12
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $7. Call 509-946-6276.
Misc.
Harlem Globetrotters, 3 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $65.50-$102.50.
Music
Mid-Columbia Mastersingers Latin American Celebration, 3:30 p.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1320 W. Henry St., Pasco. Tickets: $25 Adults; K-12 Free. Featuring Misa por la Paz y la Justicia, by Ariel Ramirez. Call 509-460-1766.
Theater
‘A Few Good Men’, 2-4:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $15 Reserved Seating. Includes adult content and strong language. For more information visit www.ltww.org or call 509-529-3683.
