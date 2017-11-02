Desert Fiber Arts Guild’s Fall Fiber Art Sale continues Nov. 3-4 in Kennewick.
Arts & Entertainment

Desert Fiber Arts Guild’s fall sale continues in Kennewick

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

November 02, 2017 4:16 PM

Desert Fiber Arts Guild’s Fall Fiber Art Sale continues Nov. 3-4 in Kennewick.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days at the guild studio, 101 N. Union St., Suite 208.

Sale items range from hand-woven rugs and blankets to hand-knit fine lace shawls and delicate tatted jewelry.

The artists use techniques from weaving to tapestry, felting, knitting, hand-spinning yarn, embroidery, surface design, dyeing and garment construction.

For more information, go to desertfiberarts.org or find the group on Facebook.

