Desert Fiber Arts Guild’s fall sale continues in Kennewick

Desert Fiber Arts Guild’s Fall Fiber Art Sale continues Nov. 3-4 in Kennewick.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days at the guild studio, 101 N. Union St., Suite 208.
Sale items range from hand-woven rugs and blankets to hand-knit fine lace shawls and delicate tatted jewelry.
The artists use techniques from weaving to tapestry, felting, knitting, hand-spinning yarn, embroidery, surface design, dyeing and garment construction.
For more information, go to desertfiberarts.org or find the group on Facebook.
Comments