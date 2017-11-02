Seattle jazz trio to groove in Richland on Nov. 10

The Seattle-based global jazz trio Duende Libre will perform Nov. 10 at Emerald of Siam in Richland.
Music starts at 9 p.m. Cover is $6. The show is all-ages until 10:45 p.m., then shifts to 21 and older.
Duende Libre includes Alex Chadsey, Farko Dosumov and Jeff “Bongo” Busch. The band “utilizes the American jazz tradition as a point of departure for daring explorations of rhythm and influences from the Americas, Europe and Africa, yielding catchy melodies, lush harmonies and wholehearted groove,” a news release said.
Emerald is at 1314 Jadwin Ave.
