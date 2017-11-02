The Seattle-based global jazz trio Duende Libre will perform Nov 10 at Emerald of Siam in Richland.
Seattle jazz trio to groove in Richland on Nov. 10

By Sara Schilling

November 02, 2017

The Seattle-based global jazz trio Duende Libre will perform Nov. 10 at Emerald of Siam in Richland.

Music starts at 9 p.m. Cover is $6. The show is all-ages until 10:45 p.m., then shifts to 21 and older.

Duende Libre includes Alex Chadsey, Farko Dosumov and Jeff “Bongo” Busch. The band “utilizes the American jazz tradition as a point of departure for daring explorations of rhythm and influences from the Americas, Europe and Africa, yielding catchy melodies, lush harmonies and wholehearted groove,” a news release said.

Emerald is at 1314 Jadwin Ave.

