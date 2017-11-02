Folk trio Trillium-239 to perform Nov. 10 in Richland

The folk trio Trillium-239 will perform Nov. 10 in Richland.
Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church, 1322 Kimball Ave.
Cost is a suggested donation of $8 for general admission and $6 for students and seniors. Tickets are available at the door.
The performance is a 3 Rivers Folklife Society Coffeehouse event.
Trillium-239, the trio formerly known as Humphrey, Hartman & Cameron, is “known for complex melodic lines, quirky lyrics, award-winning songwriting and masterful arrangements,” a news release said.
The group is made up of Michelle Cameron on cello, Mary Hartman on guitar and banjo, and Janet Humphrey on guitar.
