Arts & Entertainment

Folk trio Trillium-239 to perform Nov. 10 in Richland

By Sara Schilling

November 02, 2017 04:14 PM

The folk trio Trillium-239 will perform Nov. 10 in Richland.

Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church, 1322 Kimball Ave.

Cost is a suggested donation of $8 for general admission and $6 for students and seniors. Tickets are available at the door.

The performance is a 3 Rivers Folklife Society Coffeehouse event.

Trillium-239, the trio formerly known as Humphrey, Hartman & Cameron, is “known for complex melodic lines, quirky lyrics, award-winning songwriting and masterful arrangements,” a news release said.

The group is made up of Michelle Cameron on cello, Mary Hartman on guitar and banjo, and Janet Humphrey on guitar.

