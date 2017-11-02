Studio art tour of Tri-Cities set for Nov. 11-12

The 14th annual Tri-City Artists Open Studio Tour is planned Nov. 11-12 around the Tri-Cities.
The free, self-guided tour “provides a rare opportunity for the public to observe working artists, to talk to them about their work, and to see artwork that might not ever be seen otherwise,” a news release said.
Tour hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.
Participating artists including John Fabia, painting; Beth Poole, beaded jewelry; Katheryn Sullivan, silks; Shawn Murphy, photography; Consuelo Soto Murphy, acrylic painting; Kasia Gorski Schmoll, oil painting; Linda Anderson, glass and jewelry; Philip Harding, paintings and pastels; David Wyatt, aerial photography; and Chris Walling, mixed media and soft sculpture.
For details, including a tour map, go to tricityartistsopenstudiotour.com.
