Richland Players bring ‘I Hate Hamlet’ to the stage

The Richland Players production of I Hate Hamlet opens Nov. 10.
Performances are at 8 p.m. Nov. 10-11, 17-18 and 24-25 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 19 and 26 at the Players theater, 608 The Parkway.
The comedy by Paul Rudnick centers on a TV star who moves to New York to play Hamlet in a Central Park production.
He rents an apartment once owned by the late John Barrymore, and — anxious about taking on Hamlet — participates in a séance to gain wisdom from the acting legend. Comedy ensues.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students, seniors and the military. They’re available at richlandplayers.org, by calling 509-943- 1991 and at the box office.
