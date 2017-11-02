Arts & Entertainment

Richland Players bring ‘I Hate Hamlet’ to the stage

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

November 02, 2017 4:10 PM

The Richland Players production of I Hate Hamlet opens Nov. 10.

Performances are at 8 p.m. Nov. 10-11, 17-18 and 24-25 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 19 and 26 at the Players theater, 608 The Parkway.

The comedy by Paul Rudnick centers on a TV star who moves to New York to play Hamlet in a Central Park production.

He rents an apartment once owned by the late John Barrymore, and — anxious about taking on Hamlet — participates in a séance to gain wisdom from the acting legend. Comedy ensues.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students, seniors and the military. They’re available at richlandplayers.org, by calling 509-943- 1991 and at the box office.

