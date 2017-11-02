Screening of acclaimed education documentary planned Nov. 8 in Pasco

A screening of the acclaimed documentary Most Likely to Succeed is Nov. 8 at Delta High School in Pasco.
The event starts at 6:30 p.m. It’s open to the public.
The film, directed by Greg Whiteley, “offers an inspiring look at what students and teachers are capable of — if we have the vision and courage to transform our schools,” a news release said.
It’s been an official selection of two dozen of the world’s top film festivals, including Sundance and Tribeca festivals.
The idea behind the screening is to promote discussion among educators, parents, students and the community about overcoming obstacles and taking steps toward change in the system, the release said.
For more on the film, go to mltsfilm.org.
Delta High School is at 5801 Broadmoor Blvd.
