Music spotlights Argentina’s ‘Dirty War’; Mastersingers perform it for peace, justice

Ariel Ramírez wrote Misa por la Paz y la Justicia at a time of great turmoil in his country.
The piece was completed in about 1980, in the midst of Argentina’s “Dirty War,” in which thousands of activists, dissidents and others were “disappeared” by the military dictatorship.
“As composers are apt to do, he wanted to respond to what was happening. He wrote this mass about seeking peace and justice in our world,” said Justin Raffa, artistic director of Mid-Columbia Mastersingers.
It’s a beautiful, inspiring work, Raffa said. Next week, audiences in the Tri-Cities will have the chance to experience it.
Justin Raffa, artistic director of Mid-Columbia Mastersingers, on Ariel Ramírez's
Mastersingers will perform it as the centerpiece of their annual Latin American Celebration, set Nov. 10-12.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10-11 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 520 Garfield St., Kennewick; and at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at St. Patrick Catholic Parish, 1320 W. Henry St., Pasco.
Misa is sung in Spanish, with several South American instruments adding authentic flavor.
The instruments, from the quena to the siku, aren’t often seen on stage around the Tri-Cities. Raffa turned to acclaimed local guitarist Eddie Manzanares to help find musicians to play them.
“I told him, ‘I think I need you.’ He said, ‘I know people who play these instruments.’ He’s bringing friends from around the region to play with us,” Raffa said.
Karl Hedlund is performing a tenor solo and Carri Rose will lend her percussion skills.
The concert is part of Mastersingers’ 2017-18 season, which focuses on themes of social justice.
After last year’s presidential election, Raffa and other local arts leaders discussed how they should respond — what they could do to help the community deal with division and promote conversation.
Raffa pledged to program a season of concerts that explore social themes. Along with next week’s shows, upcoming performances include a celebration of African-American music and a concert that includes a politically themed cantata centered on the resignation of former U.S. Attorney General Alberto Gonzales.
For Raffa, it’s important for artists to respond to the world around them.
Ramírez believed that, and he did it with Misa por la Paz y la Justicia.
“When (he) was putting together his memoirs, he considered this to be his most important composition,” Raffa said. “(He believed) it’s an artist’s job to write, to create when thing happen, when things go awry — it’s the artists’ job to capture that and help ensure that it doesn’t happen again.”
With Misa, “there’s a lot of emotion, a lot of power behind what he was writing. This isn’t some dated piece. It’s very relevant,” Raffa said.
Plus, it’s great music. It’s beautiful, it’s fun to listen to.
“There’s satisfaction for the listener in message and in the music,” Raffa said. “People will have a good time.”
Tickets are $25 for general admission, with K-12 students admitted for free. Those attending their first-ever Mastersingers concert also are admitted for free.
Tickets are available at mcmastersingers.org and at the Mastersingers office, 1177 Jadwin Ave., and Tri-Cities Academy of Ballet and Music, 21 Aaron Drive, both in Richland.
