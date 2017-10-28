Book Groups

Mid-Columbia Libraries
▪ Kennewick branch
1620 S. Union St. Call Jan Wheaton, 509-582-4899.
(7 p.m. third Wednesday of the month)
Nov. 15: The Nest by Cynthia D'Aprix Sweeney.
▪ Pasco branch
1320 W. Hopkins, conference room. Call Susan Koenig, 509-545-6936.
(1 p.m. third Wednesday of month)
Nov. 15: Born a Crime by Trevor Noah
Richland Public Library
955 Northgate Drive. Call Lisa Adams, 509-942-7678.
(6:30 p.m. third Monday of month)
Nov. 20: Last Bus to Wisdom by Ivan Doig
Thursday Afternoon Book Group
955 Northgate Drive, Richland. Call Evelyn Painter, 509-420-4811.
(1 p.m. third Thursday of the month)
Nov. 16: Gilead by Marilynne Robinson
Coffee Break Book Club
Barnes & Noble Cafe, Columbia Center, Kennewick. Call Tricia Schierman, 509-619-3165.
(7 p.m. last Thursday of the month)
November 30: The Catcher In The Rye by J.D. Salinger
Grandview Library
500 W. Main St. program room. Call Paula Brotherton, 509-882-7035.
(10 a.m. fourth Thursday of the month)
Nov. 16: Defending Jacob by William Landay
Central Church
1124 Stevens Drive, Room 300, Richland. Call Helen Coleman, 509-375-5757.
(1 p.m. first Thursday of the month)
Nov. 2: Mrs. Lincoln’s Dress Maker by Jennifer Chiaverni
Adventures Underground Book Club
Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Simons St., Richland.
(7 p.m. first Friday of the month)
Bookworm Book Club
731 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite 102, Kennewick. Call Marilyn McLaughlin, 509-735-9016.
(6 p.m. second Tuesday of the month)
