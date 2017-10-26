Tri-City things to do for Oct. 27-Nov. 4

fri | Oct. 27
Comedy
Billy Anderson / Phillip Kopczenski, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.
Misc.
B Reactor, Alphabet Houses, Spudnuts & Dupus Boomer Tour, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. $89. Advance registration is required by Thursday a.m. Call 425-493-4555.
Film
Planetarium shows, Secrets of the Sun, 7 p.m., and Cell! Cell! Cell!, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Screetch at the Reach, 5:30-8 p.m., The Reach Museum, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Learn about nocturnal animals and creepy-crawly bugs/insects. Crafts and activities for everyone to enjoy. Cost: $8 for adults, $6 for students, seniors and military. Children 5 and under and Reach members are free. Get $1 off admission with donation of nonperishable food item.
Music
Cindy McKay & Sally O’Neal, Songs from and Angel, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Nightlife
Daring Greatly, Rock from Canada, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Halloween Costume Party, 7-11 p.m., Fiction @ J. Bookwalter, 894 Tulip Lane, Richland. Food, wine, beer, cocktails, prizes, DJ and dancing. Tickets: $35 (includes 2 drinks) available in advance at the winery. Call 509-627-5000.
Hallowine, 5-8 p.m., Goose Ridge Estate Winery, 16304 N. Dallas Rd., Richland. A Halloween themed Friday Night Social Club. Costume contest and door prizes. Wine by the glass and bottle, as well as light bites. Call 509-628-3880.
Live Country Music, 7-10 p.m., Eagles Lodge 2485, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. Cover: $5. This is for all our members and guest. Call 509-586-1717.
Rollarena Halloween Party, 7-11 p.m., Rollarena, 849 Stevens Dr. Richland. Special contests and games.
Theater
‘Alice in Wonderland’, 7 p.m., Chief Joseph Middle School, 504 Wilson St., Richland. Tickets: $5 General Admission; $3 Students with ASB & Seniors. Call 509-967-6400.
‘Macbeth’, 7-9:15 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $5-$50. Presented by The Rude Mechanicals. Recommended ages 13 and up. Call 509-946-1531.
‘The Crucible’, 7:30 p.m., Hanford High School Auditorium, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Tickets: $10-$12. hanforddrama.org.
sat | Oct. 28
Comedy
Carlos Mencia, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $25. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Planet Nine, 2 p.m., and Stars of the Pharaohs, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ (1975), Pre-show: 7 p.m., 10:30 p.m.; Movie: 8 p.m., Midnight, Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. $15 ticket includes a props kit with the script, bubbles, newspaper, toast and more. Under 17 must be accompanied by an adult. Call 509-786-2180.
Misc.
A Taste of Scandinavia, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Kennewick First Lutheran Church, 418 N. Yelm St., Kennewick. Buffet, raffle and bake sale, cultural events and demonstrations. Call 509-539-8948.
Fall Carnival, 2-5 p.m. HAPO Community Stage, 898 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Carnival games, a haunted maze, spooky hayride, pumpkin patch, tons of candy and prizes. Costume Contest at 4:30 p.m. Also, Trick or Treat at The Parkway from 3 to 5 p.m. Free.
Harvest Fest, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Country Cousins Farm, 1901 W Hatton Rd., Othello. $4 for ages 3-7, $7 for ages 8+, free for kids 2 and under. Train rides, hay rides, pumpkin patch, corn maze, straw mountain, straw maze, corn pit, petting zoo, and more.
Halloween ComicFest, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Candy is dandy, but comics are.... comics! Enjoy a performance by A Mighty Band of Microbes from 11 a.m.-Noon.
Halloween 5K / 1 Mile Costume Fun Run, 9 a.m.-Noon, Columbia Park, 5111 Columbia Park Trail, Kennewick. $25 for 13 and older; $15 for12 and under. Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers 5K/1Mile Fun Run. Costumes are not required but strongly encouraged. Info: bit.ly/costume-fun-run. Call 509-582-1351.
Monster Mash, 1-3 p.m., Columbia Center Mall, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick. Extreme Science with Radical Rick, face painting, costume contest, prizes, crafts and activities for everyone. Info: bit.ly/monster-mash-kennewick.
Trick-Or-Treat on the Trail, 8:30-11:30 a.m., Trailhead Park, 541 Queensgate Drive, Richland. Free. Enjoy an exciting family hike up Badger Mountain while dressed up in your favorite costumes. Children of all ages trick-or-treat for healthy goodies along the trail. Stick around for the Harvest Party which includes games and activities for the entire family.
Women of the Moose Family Halloween Party, 1-3 p.m., Richland Moose Lodge 1716, 5828 W. Van Giesen St., W. Richland. Free. Costume contest, games, treats, cake walk, bingo and more. Bring canned food to support 2nd Harvest. Call 509-628-7404.
Music
Camerata Musica: New York Brass Arts Trio, 8-10 p.m., Battelle Auditorium, 902 Battelle Blvd., Richland. No charge; donations accepted. Call 509-946-1175.
Villalobos Brothers, 7-8:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $30-$25 Reserved Seating; $20 Students/Youth. Call 509-529-6500.
Nightlife
’70s-’80s Costume Halloween Party, 7-10 p.m., Venezia Ristorante, 3280 George Washington Way, Richland. Tickets: $25 adults; $10 kids. Drinks, appetizers, costume contest, live music. Call 509-371-8300.
Badger Mountain Dry Band, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
D’Vonne Lewis’ Limited Edition, World-class jazz from Seattle, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Halloween Party at the Gaslight, 10 p.m.-2 a.m., The Gaslight Bar and Grill, 99 Lee Blvd., Richland. Costume contest, prizes, drink specials. Call 509-943-9789.
Salsa Saturday, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $7. Salsa music and dancing by Noches Calientes. Call 509-943-1173.
Talks & Readings
Local Author Meet & Greet: Writing Process, 4-6 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Learn more about the process of writing and how you get your writing published, with a Q&A with several local authors after. Call 509-946-9893.
Theater
‘Alice in Wonderland’, 2 p.m., Chief Joseph Middle School, 504 Wilson St., Richland. Tickets: $5 General Admission; $3 Students with ASB & Seniors. Call 509-967-6400.
‘Macbeth’, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $5-$50. Presented by The Rude Mechanicals. Recommended ages 13 and up. Call 509-946-1531.
‘The Crucible’, 7:30 p.m., Hanford High School Auditorium, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Tickets: $10-$12. hanforddrama.org.
sun | Oct. 29
Comedy
Carlos Mencia, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $25. Call 509-943-1173.
Book Signing
“Crazy Horse: The Lakota Warrior’s Life and Legacy”, 3-5 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick. Crazy Horse Family Members Floyd Clown and Doug War Eagle plus author William Matson discuss and sign their book. Call 509-736-1414.
mon | Oct. 30
Dance
Beginning Argentine Tango Classes, 7:50-8:50 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. Learn the fundamentals of Argentine Tango. No partner or experience required. Call 831-214-3021.
Music
Turnt Up Tuesdays, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. EDM night with cuts from the Kronvict. Call 509-727-2149.
Open Mic/Band showcase, hosted by Barefoot Randy, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | Oct. 31
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Email bethtrost@yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
Film
‘Night of the Living Dead’ (1968) + Costume Contest, 7-10 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Too old for trick-or-treating? Still love to dress up? Like horror films? Enjoy a classic horror film, followed by a costume contest and after party. Anyone in costume will receive drink discounts all night. Reserved seating tickets ($13) are available online or by calling the box office at Call 509-529-6500.
Misc.
Fall Fest, 6-8 p.m., Highway Tabernacle Church, 2715 W 7th Ave., Kennewick. Free. Trunk-or-treat, carnival, face painting, and games. Call 509-586-4916.
Safe Treat Street, 4-7 p.m., Band Shell in Columbia Park, 5111 Columbia Park Trail, Kennewick. Free. Music, dancing, food, trick or treat in a safe and fun environment. Call 509-783-0783.
Trunk-Or-Treat Bash, 3-5 p.m., Historic Downtown Kennewick.
Uptown Trick-Or-Treat, 3-5 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
wed | Nov. 1
Film
Live Cinema: ‘Coriolanus’ - Royal Shakespeare Company, 6-9:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. $15 General Admission / $10 Students. Tickets available online or by calling the box office at 509-529-6500.
Misc.
Dungeons & Dragons Encounters + D&D Adventurers League, 6-8:30 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
Music
Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.
Vocal Jazz Jam hosted by CBC Freeform, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
In This Moment, 7 p.m., Toyota Arena, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd. B, Kennewick. Tickets: $31.
Sports
Kelowna Rockets at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $21-$24.
thu | Nov. 2
Comedy
Mike Wally Walters, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Richland International Folk Dancers, 7-9 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. $4. Casual international folk dancing with instruction as required. Call 509-967-5535.
Misc.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Open Board Game Night, 5-8:45 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Board games, card games, chess and more. Bring your own or play one of the dozens in the board game library. Call 509-946-9893.
Music
Girls Night Out, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Ladies free; guys $5 after 11 p.m. Call 509-943-1173.
Tiffany Wilson, 10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. A conscious mix of fist raising soul anthems, futuristic retro funk, and sweet poetic love songs. Call 509-946-9328.
Walla Walla Jam Night, 8-11 p.m., Sapolil Cellars, 15 E. Main St., Walla Walla. No Cover. All styles are welcome.
Theater
‘Macbeth’, 7 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $5-$50. Presented by The Rude Mechanicals. Recommended ages 13 and up. Call 509-946-1531.
‘The Crucible’, 7:30 p.m., Hanford High School Auditorium, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Tickets: $6. hanforddrama.org.
fri | Nov. 3
Comedy
Mike Wally Walters, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6 per person. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Battelle Film Club: ‘Peggy Guggenheim: Art Addict’, 7:30 p.m., WSU East Auditorium, 2710 Crimson Way, Richland. Tickets: $4 Adults/$2 Children/ Free to all WSU Students with proper WSU Student ID.
Planetarium shows, Oasis in Space, 7 p.m., and Two Small Pieces of Glass: The Amazing Telescope, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
B Reactor, Alphabet Houses, Spudnuts & Dupus Boomer Tour, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. $89. Advance registration is required by Thursday a.m. Call 425-493-4555.
Music
Rolling Hills Chorus “The Treble with Travel”, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: General $15; Seniors/Students $10. Call 509-521-0625.
Nightlife
Jeff Peterson, 6-9 p.m., The Kitchen at Barnard Griffin, 878 Tulip Ln., Richland. No cover. Unique arrangements of jazz and retro pop tunes with mellow trumpet and expressive vocals. Call 509-627-0266.
Dan Myers (The Sonic Shaman), Ambient, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Karmic Unrest (from Seattle)/The Van Dels/The Savage Henrys, Punk, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Live Country Music, 7-10 p.m., Eagles Lodge 2485, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. Cover: $5. This is for all our members and guest. Call 509-586-1717.
Talks & Readings
The Underground Book Club Meeting, 7-8:45 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
Theater
‘A Few Good Men’, 7:30-10 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $15 Reserved Seating. Includes adult content and strong language. For more information visit www.ltww.org or call 509-529-3683.
‘Macbeth’, 7 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $5-$50. Presented by The Rude Mechanicals. Recommended ages 13 and up. Call 509-946-1531.
‘The Crucible’, 7:30 p.m., Hanford High School Auditorium, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Tickets: $10-$12. hanforddrama.org.
sat | Nov. 4
Comedy
Mike Wally Walters, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, The Little Star That Could, 2 p.m., and Kaluoka’hina: the Enchanted Reef, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Holiday Bazaar, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Eagles Lodge 2485, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. Open to the public. Homemade arts, crafts and baked goods. Call 509-619-9474.
Holiday Bazaar & Silent Auction, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 640 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick. 26 local artist and crafters. Free. Call 509-967-6696.
JUNQUE Jingle, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Walla Walla County Fairgrounds, 363 Orchard St., Walla Walla. Tickets: $10 Early Admission; $5 General Admission. Vendors offering an array of unique junque, vintage, antiques, up-cycled and repurposed wares in a holiday setting. junquejingle.com.
Scandinavian American Bake Sale and Raffle, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Pasco First Lutheran Church, 530 W Bonneville St., Pasco. American and ethnic foods, various yeast breads, rolls, quick breads, candies and crafts. Call 509-547-4622.
Music
Rolling Hills Chorus “The Treble with Travel”, 6-8 p.m., Faith Assembly Auditorium, 1800 N. Rd. 72, Pasco. Tickets: General $15; Seniors/Students $10. Call 509-521-0625.
Nightlife
The Blow-Ins, Irish Pub Band from Ireland, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Moonlight Shimmy - Belly Dancing with the Sultana Dancers, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Salsa Saturday, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $7. Salsa music and dancing by Noches Calientes. Call 509-943-1173.
Theater
‘A Few Good Men’, 7:30-10 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $15 Reserved Seating. Includes adult content and strong language. For information visit www.ltww.org or call 509-529-3683.
‘Macbeth’, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $5-$50. Presented by The Rude Mechanicals. Recommended ages 13 and up. Call 509-946-1531.
‘The Crucible’, 7:30 p.m., Hanford High School Auditorium, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Tickets: $10-$12. hanforddrama.org.
