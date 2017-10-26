Hanford High School presents ‘The Crucible’

Hanford High School’s drama department is presenting The Crucible.
The play, which dramatizes the notorious Salem witch trials, opens Oct. 27.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27-28 and Nov. 2-4 in the auditorium at Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St.
Matt Leggett is directing.
“It has been fascinating to learn who these characters become when faced with life threatening circumstances,” said Tru Stites, a junior, one of the actors.
Azana Nunez, a senior and fellow actor, added that, “I think it’s amazing how people can be overtaken by accusations so easily.”
Tickets are $10 to $12, depending on the seat. For the Nov. 2 show, all seats are $6.
More information: hanforddrama.org.
Comments