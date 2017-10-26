Kennewick photographer featured at Dayton gallery

Kennewick photographer Barb Thrall is featured at Wenaha Gallery in Dayton.
Her work is being showcased during a month-long art event that runs through Nov. 18.
Thrall “incorporates the painterly feel of the old masters in her landscapes and still lifes,” a news release said.
She “teases out a sense of impressionism that is soft yet simultaneously stark; striking, yet gentle,” the release said.
Wenaha Gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. It’s at 219 E. Main St.
Comments