Acclaimed jazz drummer D’Vonne Lewis to perform Oct. 28 in Richland

Acclaimed jazz drummer D’Vonne Lewis and his Limited Edition will perform Oct. 28 at Emerald of Siam in Richland.
Showtime is 9 p.m., with doors opening at 8:30 p.m. The show is open to all ages until 10:45 p.m., and then is 21 and older.
Dara Quinn, Emerald’s owner, called Lewis “one of the top drummers I have ever met in my lifetime.”
She added that “people like D’Vonne are keeping jazz alive and on fire.”
Lewis is the grandson of Dave Lewis, an organ legend.
D’Vonne Lewis has won numerous awards for his work. He’ll be joined at the Emerald by Andy Coe on guitar, Farko Dosumov on bass and Darian Asplund on saxophone.
Emerald is at 1314 Jadwin Ave.
