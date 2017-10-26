The Rude Mechanicals bring ‘Macbeth’ to the Richland stage

The Rude Mechanicals’ production of Macbeth is playing in Richland.
Performances are at 7 p.m. Oct. 27-28 and Nov. 2-4, and at 2 p.m. Oct. 28 and Nov. 4 at Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave.
The production then will move to the Gesa Power House Theatre in Walla Walla for a performance on Nov. 11.
Macbeth is classic Shakespeare tragedy that explores themes of ambition and power. It centers on the Scottish general Macbeth, who’s prophesied to become king. Violence and death follow.
Tickets are $20 for general admission and $18 for students, seniors, teachers and the military.
Groundling seats on the floor are available for $5, and Royal Gallery tickets including numerous perks are $50.
A backstage pass, which includes a pre-show talk by director Ellicia Elliott, is $10.
Tickets are available at rmtheatre.org and Tri-Cities Academy of Ballet and Music in Richland.
